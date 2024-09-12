Open Extended Reactions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The reaction of Tennessee Titans' quarterback Will Levis said it all. After committing what he described as a "bonehead play," Levis fell to his knees and struck a surrender cobra pose as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson finished off a pick-six to seal the 24-17 victory Sunday.

"He knew as soon as he hit the ground," Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. "He looked and put his hands on his head. He knew he can't make plays like that."

It was the first pick-six for the second-year player, who raced 43 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead score as the Bears completed a comeback from a 17-points deficit.

Now the Bears travel to Houston to face second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and the 1-0 Texans. Stroud was 24-of-32 for 234 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Stevenson was named the NFC defensive player of the week. He had four tackles and another pass defensed. His interception return for a touchdown capped a stretch of 24 unanswered points scored by the Bears in what tied for the franchise's fourth-largest comeback since at least 1950.

It's the second time since Week 17 of the 2023 season that Stevenson has received the honor. After sharing the team lead with four interceptions as a rookie, Stevenson helped ignite the defense after an ugly start Sunday.

"I already knew there was no drop-off [from last season]," Stevenson said. "I wanted to come back in and show what I showed last season but times 10 because I put in the work."

The Bears' offense struggled in Caleb Williams' NFL debut, totaling just 148 net yards and no passing or rushing touchdowns. Chicago relied on its defense and the special teams unit (a blocked punt returned for a TD and three field goals) to get back in the game.

DeMarcus Walker just wrecked this play and Tyrique Stevenson turned it into a game changer.

But Stevenson's day was not without disappointment. With 3:50 to play in the second quarter, Stevenson gave up a touchdown to Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo in the end zone that left him fuming.

"I'll be honest, I was upset," Stevenson said. "I was upset because it was a play I've made 10 out of 10 with my eyes closed. So it was next-play mentality.

"And the guys didn't let me come over to the sideline and put my head down either. It was more of a defensive thing. You've got guys telling me, 'Pick your head up.' So I had a short memory, but I was still upset because I knew I could make that play, and then I had guys and leaders of this team be able to pick me up and make sure that I finished the game out strong."

While Johnson has established himself as one of the NFL's premiere shutdown corners, Stevenson knows what comes next. Johnson was targeted just three times by Levis, while nine passes sailed into Stevenson's coverage. He allowed three receptions for 42 yards.

"I pretty much look at it as an opportunity, waiting for it to happen pretty much because we all know the ball ain't going to Jaylon," Stevenson said. "So this defense is just looking at me to be the guy that I am in practice, make the plays that come to me."

Throughout training camp, Stevenson provided the spark in the secondary that challenged Williams on a regular basis. Seeing that challenge become the opposition's concern is what Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes Stevenson will continue to contribute after striking fast this season.

"It gives him joy to be able to go out there and compete," Eberflus said. "You can see that every day.

"I like the way he tackles. I like the way he hits. I like the way he plays. And that's why he's here. He's a guy that loves football. And to me, it's like just an honor to be able to coach him and work with him, because I do like that -- he's got a fire that burns hot. I like that."