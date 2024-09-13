        <
          Bengals' Higgins (hamstring) doubtful to face Chiefs

          Cam Taylor-Britt not concerned by Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (0:21)

          Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt isn't worried about facing Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy ahead of their matchup Sunday. (0:21)

          • Ben Baby, ESPN Staff WriterSep 13, 2024, 06:03 PM
          CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals likely will be without one of their top receivers when facing the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

          Wide receiver Tee Higgins is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Kansas City. Higgins was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media and did not practice all week. He is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered Sept. 5 that ended up being more severe than anticipated.

          "We'll see," coach Zac Taylor said. "I'm not going to rule him out yet for Sunday. We'll see where he's at."

          Cincinnati (0-1) could be without other key players as well as it tries to win its first Week 2 game in Taylor's tenure and avoid going 0-2 for the fifth time in his six years.

          Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, a rookie dealing with a thumb injury, won't play, while offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) and tight end Tanner Hudson (knee) are both doubtful. They would not have been projected to start this weekend.

          Higgins indicated to ESPN on Thursday that he wants to be on the field at full strength as quickly as possible. On Friday, Taylor said that Higgins was continuing to make good progress while recovering.

          Cincinnati's top wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, had a strong week of practice, Taylor said. He was not on the injury report this week after being listed with rest and an illness following a hold-in throughout training camp over a contract dispute.

          "This week's been a great week for him," Taylor said. "I think he's done an excellent job. I appreciate the energy."

          And any lingering tension between Chase and the coaching staff following the topsy-turvy contract situation seems to be gone.

          "I think we're in a great spot," Taylor said. "Great spot."