          Jaguars' Darnell Savage joins fellow DB Tyson Campbell on sideline

          • Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff WriterSep 13, 2024, 06:31 PM
          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two starters in the secondary for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after ruling out safety/nickelback Darnell Savage on Friday.

          Savage suffered a quad injury Thursday and did not practice that day or Friday. Cornerback Tyson Campbell was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of a left hamstring injury.

          Savage, who signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract with $12.5 million guaranteed in the spring, has primarily played nickelback. Rookie Jarrian Jones, the team's third-round draft pick, will replace Savage at nickel.

          Third-year cornerback Montaric Brown will start for Campbell.