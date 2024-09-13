Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two starters in the secondary for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after ruling out safety/nickelback Darnell Savage on Friday.

Savage suffered a quad injury Thursday and did not practice that day or Friday. Cornerback Tyson Campbell was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of a left hamstring injury.

Savage, who signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract with $12.5 million guaranteed in the spring, has primarily played nickelback. Rookie Jarrian Jones, the team's third-round draft pick, will replace Savage at nickel.

Third-year cornerback Montaric Brown will start for Campbell.