Former New Orleans Saints safety and ALS advocate Steve Gleason is stable and recovering at a local hospital after a medical event earlier this week, according to his publicist Clare Durrett.

Durrett said Gleason spiked a fever and had extremely low blood pressure Wednesday, prompting his physician to suggest he be taken to a hospital.

However, this was after Hurricane Francine, a Category 2 storm, made landfall near Morgan City, Louisiana, with sustained winds of almost 100 mph. Nearly 390,000 residents across Louisiana lost power, and New Orleans and surrounding areas experienced some street flooding.

Durrett said there was a concern that EMS and first responders would not be able to reach Gleason, but "luckily, they made it through to him at a time when Steve's health was deteriorating."

"They immediately stabilized him and transported him to Ochsner," Durrett said. "He remains there and stable. He's continuing to be treated and we are hopeful Steve will do what Steve does and warrior through to get home as quickly as possible."

Gleason's official X account posted an update Thursday morning thanking the first responders and the hospital for taking care of Gleason.

Gleason was diagnosed with ALS, for which there is currently no cure, in 2011 and now breathes through a ventilator. He communicates using his eyes via a specialized tablet attached to his wheelchair.

Gleason's team posted a message from him Friday: "ALS is a hurricane of a disease. And on 9/11 in the midst of Hurricane Francine, power outages & sketchy phone service, hurricane ALS made landfall. Thank you for the powerful love and support from all of you. Celebrate this chance to be alive and breathing. I love yall - SG."

A message from Steve. pic.twitter.com/pfYEwFANJE — Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) September 13, 2024

Gleason, a former Saints special teams captain who played seven seasons for New Orleans, is most known on the field for his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the Saints' first game back after the Superdome reopened in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina. He is now an advocate for ALS awareness and works via his nonprofit Team Gleason to provide technology, equipment and support services to others living with ALS.

Gleason was the recipient of the 2024 Arthur Ashe Courage Award in July. He and co-writer Jeff Duncan also recently published Gleason's memoir "A Life Impossible," which Gleason wrote using his eyes.