ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels felt the pressure when he arrived at LSU. Two years earlier, quarterback Joe Burrow had led the Tigers to a national championship, won the Heisman Trophy and become the top pick in the draft.

And two years later Daniels exited in almost similar fashion: winning the Heisman and becoming the No. 2 pick in the draft. They face one another for the first time in the NFL on Monday night when Washington (1-1) plays at Cincinnati (0-2).

But, Daniels said, it wasn't easy.

"It was a crazy experience," Daniels said of following Burrow. "The fans were very spoiled of what Joe did. They were looking for The Next. My first year, I played really well and it still wasn't enough for the fans. Coming back I was like, OK, I'm not going to care what anybody says and I had the year I had. You've got to earn the respect of people, but to come after Joe? It's not easy at all man. Not at all."

Both players excelled in their second year with LSU after transferring from elsewhere -- and both were considered likely middle-rounds picks had they exited after that first season.

Burrow transferred to LSU after two years at Ohio State. In his first season with the Tigers, Burrow threw for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdown passes. A year later, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdown passes in 15 games -- leading LSU to a national championship in the 2019 season.

"He had a tremendous season; everyone said it was arguably one of the greatest college football seasons ever," Daniels said. "To go out there and having to deal with the pressure of what can this kid do? That just prepared me for the moment; don't let the moment be too big or too little, and go out there and silence the noise."

At the time, Daniels was a freshman quarterback at Arizona State. But, after three years with the Sun Devils -- and two years after Burrow left -- he transferred to LSU. His ride mirrored Burrow's: In his first season, Daniels threw for 2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Then, after an offseason spent arriving at the facility at 5 a.m. for film sessions -- and working with virtual reality technology to simulate games -- Daniels' star ascended. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in 12 games, also rushing for 1,134 yards and 21 scores.

Daniels said he noticed fan reaction to him changing early last season. Like Burrow, Daniels used to have to exit through a different door to avoid a crush of fans waiting for the players.

"We tried to rewrite history as best as we can," Daniels said, "but it is hard once you have somebody that did what they did at a crazy high level. But halfway through the season, we kind of moved past that -- like OK, what Joe did is great and what Jayden is doing is what he's doing.

"Joe is Joe, I'm me, two different people. One thing I live by is that comparison is the thief of joy. If you keep comparing people, you'll take the joy out of it."

Daniels said that because of what he went through at LSU and the standard Burrow set, it was easier coming to the NFL. Washington has not had stellar quarterback play for a long time. Since 2000, Washington has had two seasons when the quarterback made the Pro Bowl: Robert Griffin III in 2012 and Kirk Cousins in 2016.

Regardless, Daniels knows there's one state that will be paying close attention Monday.

"It's big for the whole state of Louisiana to see both of us go up against each other," Daniels said.

Daniels said he and Burrow talk on occasion; they last texted before training camp, wishing one another a healthy season and "see you in Week 3."