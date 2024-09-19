Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky debate why Aaron Rodgers has been underwhelming for the Jets so far this season. (2:14)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- For only the second time in the past three-plus seasons, the New York Jets were without middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who was among their inactive players for Thursday night's 24-3 win against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

Mosley suffered a bone bruise on his right big toe on the first series last Sunday in the Jets' 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. He stayed in for another series but left the game at the start of the second quarter. He didn't practice during the week and was listed as questionable.

Jamien Sherwood replaced Mosley, which also means handling the signal-calling duties for the defense.

"[I'm] super comfortable with Jamien," coach Robert Saleh said ahead of the game. "Full confidence in him to call the defense, make the checks that need to be made. He's got elite mental speed and elite communication skills."

The last time Mosley missed a game was in 2021. That, too, came against the Patriots. Sherwood, then a rookie, started in the middle and struggled mightily, as the Jets were blown out 54-13. He has gained considerable experience since then and finished with five tackles Thursday night in a dominant effort for the Jets defense overall.

Mosley, 32, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and the emotional leader of the Jets' defense. He recorded 12 tackles in the first two games.