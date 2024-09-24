ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars lost another defensive back to injury when rookie Jarrian Jones suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter of Monday night's 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars were already without starting nickelback Darnell Savage because of a quad injury, so Jones' injury meant Christian Braswell, just called up from the practice squad earlier Monday, took over as the slot corner.

Cornerback Tyson Campbell is on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury and third-year player Montaric Brown started in his place on the outside.

Jones, a third-round pick this spring, was injured when he went low to tackle Buffalo running back James Cook. He stayed down for a moment before walking off the field under his own power and headed straight to the locker room.

The Jaguars also lost linebacker Foyesade Oluokun to a foot injury in the second quarter. He went to the blue medical tent for treatment and then to the locker room. He did not return and the team eventually ruled him out early in the fourth quarter.

Oluokun entered the game as the Jaguars' leading tackler (19). He was replaced by second-year player Ventrell Miller.