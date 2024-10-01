Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said he suffered a Tommy John ligament injury to his left elbow. The injury caused Simmons to miss the Titans' 31-12 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

"I had tore my ligament," Simmons said. "I'm sure everybody heard of the Tommy John with baseball players. I had that injury. But I'm good now."

Simmons was told he didn't need surgery to repair the injury that required him to wear a large brace on his left arm last week. He missed practice on Thursday and Friday but traveled to Miami with the team for "Monday Night Football." Simmons told the Titans' medical staff on Friday that he felt he could play.

But the Titans held Simmons out of practice and the game so he wouldn't put himself more at risk from not being able to protect himself because of the limitations he had extending his arm.

Tennessee's bye week comes at an ideal time for Simmons as he continues to work his way back and gain full extension of his arm. Simmons says he has been taking care of the elbow with the team training staff and got a lot of strengthening work in on Tuesday. His plan is to come back in Week 6 when the Titans host the Colts at Nissan Stadium.

"I feel much better right now, much better today," Simmons said. "Going into this bye week will be good for me to keep my conditioning up and with my elbow. I know I'll be ready to roll against the Colts."

Through three games, Simmons has 12 tackles, two for a loss, along with a sack and quarterback hit. He said the injury occurred because of "friendly fire" when he collided with a teammate.