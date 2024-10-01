Will Levis gets hurt trying to extend his run for a first down and Mason Rudolph takes over at quarterback for the Titans. (edited) (0:21)

MIAMI -- Titans coach Brian Callahan made clear Monday night that, assuming he's healthy, Will Levis will remain Tennessee' starting quarterback after the bye week.

Callahan's confirmation came after Levis injured his right throwing shoulder in the first quarter Monday night against the Miami Dolphins and was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph, who led the Titans to their first win of the season, 31-12.

"Will's healthy, he's our quarterback," Callahan said after the game. "He's our starter when he's healthy and we're ready to roll with him."

A scrambling Levis landed awkwardly on his shoulder while diving for a first down. He tried tossing the football on the sideline but experienced discomfort, so Callahan kept him out to protect against further injury.

The Titans don't believe Levis' shoulder injury to be serious, but the QB will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm.

"I don't think it's going to be anything too serious other than just your normal AC style injury," Callahan said. "As of right now, I don't think it's a long-term issue for us."

Callahan said his decision to keep Rudolph in the game wasn't based on anything other than Levis' health going into the bye week. Rudolph played 52 snaps and Levis played 10.

One of those 10 snaps resulted in Levis' sixth interception, tying him with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson for most in the NFL.

With Rudolph under center, the Titans scored 30-plus points for the first time since their lopsided 34-3 win over the Dolphins on Jan. 2, 2022.

Callahan said he definitely thought about breaking the streak but added he wasn't intentionally running up the score.

Running back Tony Pollard had different plans to reach the end zone.

"I called the play from the 4 [-yard line]," Callahan said. "That usually doesn't score from the 4, to be honest. It was really a way of taking a knee in a sense and Tony just ended up breaking outside and scoring."

Rudolph threw for 85 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes in relief of Levis, who attempted only four passes and threw for 25 yards before the injury.

"I didn't do a whole lot, that's for sure," Rudolph said. "Tony and the O-line and Tyjae [Spears] just mauled them up front. Moved the ball, controlled the ball in the second half. We protected the ball there in the second half and got out with the win."

The Titans have a bye this week, then host the Colts on Oct. 13.