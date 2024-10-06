Ryan Clark explains why he is taking rookie sensation Jayden Daniels and the Commanders over the Browns in Week 5. (0:39)

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is expected to return Sunday against the Washington Commanders in what would be his first action since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 1, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Njoku is officially listed as questionable for the game. He was limited in practice both Wednesday and Friday but sat out Thursday's session.

While he's expected to play, Njoku might be a bit more limited in his first game back from the injury, which he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys after corralling four passes for 44 yards. The 28-year-old was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after a breakout campaign in which he recorded career highs in receptions (81), yards (882) and touchdown catches (6).

Cleveland also is expected to get back offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., a source told Schefter. He injured a knee in Week 3 against the New York Giants, his first game back from his season-ending knee injury last year, and missed last weekend's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wills is officially questionable for Sunday's game.

Washington, meanwhile, should have its backfield healthy for Sunday's game.

Austin Ekeler cleared the concussion protocol and was given the go ahead to play Friday. Brian Robinson Jr. was deemed a question mark, but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday that he's "good to go."

Ekeler sustained the concussion in a Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Robinson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday with a right knee injury but was at practice Friday and said he felt better than earlier in the week.