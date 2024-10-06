Commanders' Jayden Daniels connects on 41-yard TD vs. Browns

Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had endured his worst first half of the season passing the ball. But his last throw was one of his best.

Daniels connected with receiver Dyami Brown on a go ball down the right side, hitting him in stride in the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the half. The touchdown gave Washington a 24-3 lead. It's the longest touchdown pass of Daniels' young career.

Before that pass, Daniels -- who set an NFL record for highest completion percentage after four games at 82.1% -- had completed 10 of 20 passes for 125 yards and an interception.

One of his throws was a scramble that resulted in a 66-yard pass to receiver Terry McLaurin. However, that first-quarter drive ended with Daniels' second pick of the season.

Daniels hurt Cleveland with a fourth-and-3 scramble for a 34-yard gain, setting up the Commanders' second touchdown.

Daniels has now thrown four touchdown passes this season.