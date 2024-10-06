Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins suffered a hamstring injury on a 67-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and will not return to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans safety Jimmie Ward also was downgraded to out after suffering a groin injury in Sunday's 23-20 victory.

With 1:34 remaining in the first quarter, quarterback C.J. Stroud launched a deep pass to Collins for a touchdown to put the Texans up 14-3. Collins, however, limped to the sidelines and went into the blue medical tent then headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

Collins led the NFL with 567 receiving yards entering this week's games.