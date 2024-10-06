Open Extended Reactions

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season started Thursday night with the Atlanta Falcons escaping with an overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first of three straight weeks of London games then got started Sunday morning with the Minnesota Vikings remaining undefeated as they knocked off Aaron Rodgers -- who became the ninth QB to throw for 60,000 yards -- and the New York Jets.

Our NFL Nation reporters reacted to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game and detailing everything else you need to know for every team. Let's get to it.

Vikings

Is this a perfect start for the Vikings? Absolutely, despite the dramatic nature of the second half. The Vikings will enter their Week 6 bye undefeated, just two short of their projected win total (6.8), per ESPN's Football Power Index. In London, they proved they have plenty of ways to push a game over the finish line, a key attribute for any team hoping to make a deep playoff run. In the worst game of quarterback Sam Darnold's short tenure with Minnesota, and after losing running back Aaron Jones (hip) in the first half, the Vikings got a defensive touchdown and picked off Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers three times, tying his single-game career high.

Describe the game in two words: Wild day. Rookie place kicker Will Reichard had a perfect day in a wild one for the special teams units. The Vikings might not have won without Reichard converting from 54, 53 and 41 yards. He is 9-for-9 on field goals and 16-for-16 on extra points this season.

Most surprising performance: Darnold. He turned in by far his worst performance since signing with the Vikings this offseason, missing a series of open receivers and throwing more incompletions (17) than completions (14) for the first time in 2024. But as he has done throughout the season, he made some crucial fourth-quarter throws, hitting receiver Justin Jefferson for 25 yards and tight end Johnny Mundt for 20 to set up the Vikings' final field goal. -- Kevin Seifert

Next game: vs. Lions (Oct. 20, 1 p.m. ET)

Jets

Can the Jets save their season by trading for WR Davante Adams? It would make Aaron Rodgers happy, and they could use a partner for Garrett Wilson on the perimeter. Wilson (13 catches for 101 yards) emerged from his slow start, but Rodgers didn't get much help from Allen Lazard (three drops) or Mike Williams (two catches for 25 yards), who was invisible. Adams would help that. But Rodgers needs to play better, too. He threw three interceptions, including two in the first quarter -- a career first. That included a pick-six, putting the Jets in a 17-0 hole. The pass protection was shaky, as Rodgers (29-of-54 for 244 yards) took a pounding. He showed his toughness, but the Jets need more than that to turn around their season.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Zero rushing attack. Again. Breece Hall, in a serious slump, was held to 23 yards on nine carries. That makes 27 yards on 19 carries over the past two games. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett gave up on the running game when it would've made sense to give more opportunities to rookie Braelon Allen. The plan going into the season was to run the offense through Hall, but there's nothing there, putting a strain on Rodgers and the passing attack. Hackett's rushing scheme lacks creativity; it's so predictable.

Most surprising performance: The Jets' defense. They looked awful in the first quarter; it looked like one of those days. But they flipped the script. Playing without nickelback Michael Carter -- who sustained a hamstring injury before the game -- and without cornerback Sauce Gardner for a quarter, the Jets held the Vikings to two field goals in the second half. Good defense, inconsistent offense. Sound familiar? -- Rich Cimini

Next game: vs. Bills (Monday , 8:25 p.m. ET)

Falcons

Is Atlanta's offensive performance sustainable? Probably not to the level of success it had against Tampa Bay, but it could be close. The Bucs were without All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and when you're making some deep plays in the passing game, missing the best player in the back end will make a difference. Quarterback Kirk Cousins looks healthy and said he felt more anticipatory on his throws, meaning he's starting to find a rhythm with Drake London, Kyle Pitts & Co. The more that happens, the more fluid the offense should be, leading to more nights like Thursday (but not likely to result in 550 offensive yards).

Describe the game in two words: Momentum changing. Had the Falcons lost -- and with 22 seconds, left Tampa Bay had a 93% chance of winning -- they would be 2-3 and potentially two games behind Tampa because of tiebreakers. Now, the Falcons are atop the division because of the tiebreaker and have a belief in what the offense can do after a 550-yard day.

Biggest hole in the game plan: Atlanta still can't get to quarterbacks. The Falcons had one sack, and it was their only quarterback hit of the game. Atlanta's five sacks for the season are tied for last in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, its 14.4 pressure percentage entering Sunday was second worst, ahead of only Carolina, and its hurry percentage (3.4) was only better than that of Arizona and Cincinnati. -- Mike Rothstein

Next game: at Panthers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Buccaneers

How is the Bucs' growing injury situation looking? They had 14 players on the injury report last week. Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) returned to practice Friday but was limited. He'd allow the Bucs to use more dime packages and have more speed. It's unclear when right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) will return. Goedeke was a full participant two weeks ago but has been limited ever since, and Kancey has yet to practice. Coach Todd Bowles said it's unclear the extent of safety Jordan Whitehead's groin injury -- he's one of their best communicators.

Describe the game in two words: Missed opportunities. With Tampa leading 30-27, the Bucs' Tavierre Thomas blocked a field goal attempt with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter, but Bucky Irving fumbled on the ensuing possession. With 1:52 left, Tampa's Lavonte David intercepted a pass, putting the Bucs on the Falcons' 28. But Tampa couldn't get a first down on the drive that followed, actually losing 14 yards, and were forced to punt.

Eye-popping stat: The Bucs surrendered 121 yards after first contact, which is one of the strongest indicators of missed tackles. It was their fifth-most yards after first contact allowed in a game since 2020. It should be noted that they surrendered 122 against the Broncos in Week 3. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: at Saints (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)