JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars became the last team in the NFL to win a game this season by beating the Indianapolis Colts, 37-34, on Sunday at EverBank Field. Naturally, there was a sense of relief inside the locker room.

But there was a sense of conviction, too, because head coach Doug Pederson finally had the proof that what the team was doing each week to improve was the correct approach and it was only a matter of time before it generated a positive result.

"There's a weight off everybody's shoulders," Pederson said. "That's what I told the guys: If they just continue to stick together and work hard and trust what we're doing and trust each other -- that's what you're seeing. Is it perfect? No. It's never going to be perfect.

"We've had five games. Four of them have been one-score games. So that's another thing we have to get used to. These games are going to come down to the last drive or two of a game. And that's something, as a team, we've got to embrace, and we've got to learn to do. And [Sunday] was a good step."

The Jaguars' offensive performance against the Colts was the best in nearly a year and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best day of his career.

The Jaguars had scored a total of 60 points and only topped 300 total yards twice in their first four games. They put up 497 against the Colts, which was the most they've had since putting up 503 in an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 18, 2022 and the most yards they've had in regulation since they had 507 in a 34-27 loss at Carolina on Oct. 6, 2019.

Lawrence threw for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns and posted the third-highest completion percentage in his career (82.4). He hadn't thrown for more than 220 yards in the first four games of the season and hadn't surpassed 300 yards since he threw for 364 in the Jaguars' 24-21 victory at Houston on Nov. 26, 2023.

The Jaguars (1-4) still struggled with some of the same issues that plagued them during their 0-4 start -- third-down (3-for-10) and red zone (2-for-4) struggles, in particular. But they were able to overcome those shortfalls thanks to three key improvements: explosive plays, improved offensive line and the resurgence of Travon Walker.

Trevor Lawrence had one of the best games of his career vs. the Colts on his 25th birthday. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

All three phases made big plays

Through the first four weeks, the Jaguars hadn't forced a turnover on defense. On offense, they had just six plays of more than 30 yards.

That changed on Sunday. Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen recovered a strip sack by defensive end Travon Walker of quarterback Joe Flacco to set up a field goal.

The Jaguars' last defensive turnover came in the 2023 season finale when Andre Cisco intercepted Ryan Tannehill. They were the only team in the NFL without a turnover this season until they recovered a muffed punt against Houston last week.

"I feel like those turnovers are going to come in bunches now," Walker said.

The offense also had three plays of more than 30 yards against the Colts.

Two were passes from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk. Lawrence had missed three deep shots in the previous game against Houston but hit Thomas for an 85-yard catch-and-run touchdown (the second-longest passing TD in franchise history) and dropped a perfect throw to Kirk for a 61-yard play that set up another touchdown.

Running back Tank Bigsby also scored on a 65-yard run. That was his second touchdown run of the game and made up the bulk of his career-high 101 yards.

"Having to go 14-, 15-play drives, multiple times throughout the game, it's a little hard to sustain," Kirk said. "So, when you're able to have those explosives, get your offense down the field and put points on the board, you're setting yourself up for success."

As for special teams contributions, punt returner Devin Duvernay set up Bigsby's first touchdown -- a 19-yard run -- with a 53-yard punt return. His longest previous return was 8 yards against Cleveland in Week 2.

The pass protection was almost perfect

Lawrence had been sacked 11 times in the first three games and ranked 26th (32.6%) in pressure percentage -- dropbacks in which QB is sacked, under duress or hit -- according to ESPN Analytics.

Offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison were struggling in particular. Entering Week 5, Robinson ranked 53rd in pass block win rate among tackles (82.3%) and Harrison was 57th (80.7%), per ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats.

But Pederson said last week the offensive line played its best game of the season against Houston in Week 4 (Lawrence was sacked once) and they topped that against the Colts.

Lawrence wasn't hit and was pressured once in 34 dropbacks Sunday. That's a 2.9% pressure rate, which is the lowest in a game of his career.

"I think it's just a credit to the O-line and just paying attention to detail and focusing on your job and just things we've been talking about with the team," Pederson said. "They did a great job keeping him clean and Trevor did a great job at distributing the football and then we were able to run the ball with some success. So I think all of that helps keep your quarterback clean."

Travon Walker tallied 10.5 sacks during the 2023 season. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Travon Walker's career day

In addition to the forced fumble, Walker had seven pressures, three sacks, a pass breakup and five tackles. The strip sack was timely, late in the first half, and set up Cam Little's 30-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to put the Jaguars ahead 13-10.

"I was trying to win every rep, every block, fight to do right," Walker said. "That is what coach was emphasizing with us on the defensive side of the ball."

Walker also played a big role in Hines-Allen's sack. He pushed Colts right tackle Braden Smith into the backfield and that caused Flacco to try and move to his left -- straight toward Hines-Allen, who had beaten right guard Will Fries (he pulled and tried to block Hines-Allen).

Walker now has five sacks, which is tied for the third-most in the NFL and 1.5 sacks shy of leader Aidan Hutchinson. The Jaguars selected Walker over Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.

"These are the moments that I tell Travon that you're capable of having each and every game if you stay committed to what you're doing each and every day, beat the guy in front of you and just win your one-on-one," Hines-Allen said. "You're capable of having a game just like this every single time."