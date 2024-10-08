Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins underwent surgery for a Jones fracture on his left foot and will be out indefinitely, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million free agent contract with $84.75 million guaranteed with the Raiders on March 14, initially felt discomfort in the foot early in Sunday's loss at Denver, a source said, but he played through it.

With 2 minutes to play in the second quarter, Wilkins burst through the line for his second sack of the season and, related or not, fellow defensive tackle Adam Butler jumped on Wilkins as he celebrated. Wilkins played only one more snap.

Wilkins, who was ruled out after halftime, was wearing a boot on his left foot in the locker room following the game.

The Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

In five games, Wilkins has 17 tackles (11 solo) with 2 sacks, 2 stuffs and 6 quarterback hits. He has 22.5 career sacks, with a career-high nine coming last season with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the first round out of Clemson in 2019. He last missed a game in 2020.

NFL Network first reported Wilkins' surgery.