Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday that starting right tackle Luke Goedeke, who has been out with a concussion since Week 1, has cleared the protocol and, barring any setbacks, will start Sunday at the Saints.

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' first-round draft pick in 2023, is set to return from a calf injury that has kept him out through the first five weeks of the season, Bowles said. Starting center Graham Barton, the team's first-round draft pick in 2024, will be out with a hamstring injury.

"Kancey was [a] full [participant this week] so he'll play," Bowles said. "[Antoine] Winfield was limited. He did a lot of things and that'll probably be a game-time decision, but he is very close if he doesn't play, but hopefully he can get it."

Winfield, an All-Pro safety who became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history with a four-year, $84.1 million contract in May, has been out with a foot injury since Week 1. His replacement, Christian Izien, will be out due to elbow and groin injuries, Bowles said.

The Bucs' other starting safety, Jordan Whitehead, is also expected to play despite dealing with a groin injury, as Bowles said "he had two good days, so I feel good where he is right now."

Running back Rachaad White, who has been dealing with a foot injury, will be a "game-time decision," Bowles said.

Wide receiver Trey Palmer will miss his second straight game with a concussion and wide receiver Kam Johnson will be out with an ankle injury. The Bucs will get back Jalen McMillan, who missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Missing five games will likely impact Goedeke's conditioning, Bowles acknowledged, but added, "He looks good. Obviously, you can't tell him until the game because you only can do so much in practice, but he looks fresh, he looks healthy, so he's ready to go."

With Barton out, the Bucs will turn to Robert Hainsey, who started the past two seasons at center. Bowles called having him a "great luxury."

"He's very smart," the coach said. "He's very tough and the guys are very comfortable with him down the line, so we have chemistry down there with him as well."