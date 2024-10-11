Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Not only will the Dallas Cowboys be without top pass rusher Micah Parsons for a second straight game because of a high left ankle sprain, they'll also be without leading tackler Eric Kendricks against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Kendricks was ruled out Friday with shoulder and calf injuries after he did not practice during the week. The Cowboys have their bye on Oct. 20 and return to action Oct. 27 against the San Francisco 49ers, and the hope is Kendricks will be ready to return.

Kendricks, who has been credited with 52 tackles, has played 91.1% of the snaps this season. He also has 2 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 3 quarterback pressures, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception and 2 pass deflections.

"He's our quarterback," coach Mike McCarthy said of Kendricks' importance to the defense earlier in the week. "He knows [the defense] inside and out. As far as a leadership perspective, getting the front set, the communication is outstanding and frankly he's got so much experience in that defense. Super instinctive. Very aware. Very, very disciplined player."

Kendricks' potential replacement, Nick Vigil, is questionable with a foot injury that kept him out of practice this week. The Cowboys have another workout Saturday, so if Vigil can make it through that without an issue, he could play vs. the Lions.

With Kendricks out, look for the Cowboys to elevate linebacker Darius Harris from the practice squad Saturday.

The Cowboys' defense has been hit hard recently by injuries. In addition to Parsons' injury in Week 4 against the New York Giants, they lost DeMarcus Lawrence to a foot injury that has since landed him on injured reserve. Last week, rookie defensive end Marshawn Kneeland suffered a knee injury after four snaps and required right knee surgery that has landed him on injured reserve.

With Kneeland out, the Cowboys added Carl Lawson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad this week and have KJ Henry ready for action after he joined the team last week.

It's not all bad news for the defense. Pro Bowl cornerback DaRon Bland, who led the NFL last year with nine interceptions and set a league record with five returns for a touchdown, could make his season debut after missing the first five games because of foot surgery. He is officially questionable after going through practice this week.

Also, Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs was in the building Friday after missing Thursday's practice with an illness and carries no injury designation.