FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Blue moon: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a sore ankle. And hamstring. And knee. It wouldn't be a surprise if his right arm is a little achy, too, considering how frequently he has been using it.

The Jets need more balance in their offense to reduce the pressure on Rodgers, and that's where new playcaller Todd Downing comes in. His No. 1 priority is to revitalize the dormant rushing attack, saving Rodgers from having to drop back an absurd number of times.

In last week's 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers dropped back on 57 of 71 plays, including 19 straight during a stretch in the fourth quarter. The one-dimensional attack earned offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett a seat on the bench, as he was stripped of his playcalling duties in a week of coaching shake-ups.

Exposing a 40-year-old quarterback to that much pass rush isn't a smart strategy, and it contributed to one of the worst games of Rodgers' career (three interceptions). They expect a rebound Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

"A game like that happens once in a blue moon, so if we're playing the odds, it's not going to happen again," wide receiver Allen Lazard said.

Rodgers has completed fewer than 60% of his passes in back-to-back games, an uncommon occurrence. He has gone three straight games only once in his career (2015). It's probably because he's throwing too much -- 96 attempts in the past two games.

"In a two-decade career, he has very few blips on the radar," Downing said. "I know that Aaron himself has said that the past couple of weeks aren't up to his standard, but that doesn't necessarily sound an alarm."

Going into the season, the plan was to run the offense through running back Breece Hall, but his production has disappeared as the offensive line has struggled to win at the point of attack. Hall is averaging 3.0 yards per rush, second worst among players with at least 30 rushes.

A little patience from the playcaller, not to mention some creativity, would help matters.

Downing, the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022, operated a run-heavy attack. In fact, they led the league in rushing attempts in 2021. It helped to have Derrick Henry, one of the greatest power runners in the history of the sport.

Now Downing has a future Hall of Famer at quarterback, and he needs to lighten his load.

Aaron Rodgers has completed less than 60% of his passes in back-to-back games. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

2. Revolving door: The Jets' offensive coordinator position has to be one of the toughest and most unstable jobs in sports. They've had nine coordinators in the past 13 years, counting Downing, who doesn't have the title but possesses the powers of a coordinator.

For old time's sake, the list since 2012: Tony Sparano, Marty Mornhinweg, Chan Gailey, John Morton, Jeremy Bates, Dowell Loggains, Mike LaFleur, Hacket and Downing.

3. What about Douglas? Robert Saleh's firing and the immediate fallout dominated the news for the week, but one storyline worth watching is the future of general manager Joe Douglas, whose six-year contract expires after the season.

He will be a free agent -- a coveted one if the Jets can somehow turn around their season.

Douglas didn't have a major role in the firing of Saleh, as owner Woody Johnson made it clear that "the decision was mine and mine alone." He briefed Douglas before dismissing Saleh, but that was about it.

"I've had enough experience doing these things," Johnson said.

You can't help but wonder how Douglas feels about being a secondary voice on a decision of such importance. After all, he spearheaded the coaching search that resulted in Saleh's hiring in 2021. Will Saleh's ouster factor into Douglas' decision-making at the end of the season?

Interesting.

4. Inexplicable: The Haason Reddick holdout gets weirder by the week. He was dropped by CAA, the agency that represents him, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. CAA was reportedly having talks with the Jets, but the Pro Bowl edge rusher wouldn't budge from his stance. If he sits out the season, which is starting to become a possibility, his contract would toll and the Jets would retain his rights for 2025.

5. Dial-a-mentor: Soon after being elevated to interim head coach, Ulbrich reached out to some of his mentors for advice. He spoke to Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders), Matt LaFleur (Green Bay Packers) and Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons). He talked to Morris at length. Not only is Morris a close friend, but he served as an interim head coach for the Falcons in 2020. He understands the challenges presented to someone with the interim tag.

"He gave me a lot of advice," Ulbrich said.

6. Brady, who? Ulbrich, 47, played 10 years in the NFL as a starting linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. He was a third-round pick in 2000 (No. 86 overall), 113 spots ahead of someone named Tom Brady.

"My claim to fame is that I was drafted before him," Ulbrich has said. "That's my one thing I've done better than him."

7. Another Brick in the wall: Ulbrich prefers to be called "Brick." While speaking to reporters, safeties coach Marquand Manuel inadvertently called him "Jeff" -- and caught himself.

"I'm not allowed to call him that," Manuel said, smiling.

Ulbrich isn't the first Brick in Jets history. D'Brickashaw Ferguson was the starting left tackle from 2006 to 2015. Then there's Brick Johnson, the teenaged son of owner Woody Johnson.

8. Sympathetic ear: Several players reached out to Saleh after his dismissal, including punter Thomas Morstead, who shared with his former coach his own experiences of being fired. Morstead was cut by the New Orleans Saints after 12 years, which he called "devastating." It happened again three years ago, when he was released by the Jets.

9. Wisdom from a wise man: Middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, expected to miss his fourth straight game with a toe injury, is making the best of his time on the sideline. The captain is like an extra coach, providing intel and insight to his replacement, Jamien Sherwood.

"For me, it's been really cool because I get to sit back and kind of see what we've been building all these years," Mosley said, speaking of the linebacking corps.

Mosley, an unselfish leader, gushed about Sherwood's performance. He leads the team with 22 tackles against the run and six run stuffs, per Next Gen Stats. Sherwood probably will go back to his role as the LB3 when Mosley is healthy.

10. The Last word: "I was talking to him before practice. I was just telling him, 'Man, the way you're taking this on, you inspire me. You motivate me.' It was a sudden change, and he was prepared for it." -- cornerback Sauce Gardner on Ulbrich