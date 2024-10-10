Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- On his second full day on the job, New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich made a major shake-up on his coaching staff, stripping the playcalling responsibilities from embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The move, announced by Ulbrich on Thursday, has an added layer of significance because Hackett is an Aaron Rodgers confidant. One of the main reasons why Rodgers wanted to be traded to the Jets last year was his close relationship with Hackett.

The new playcaller is Todd Downing, a former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator who coaches the quarterbacks and holds the title of passing game coordinator. He will have "the full say on the game plan and, ultimately, the plays that are called within the game," said Ulbrich, hoping to spark an offense that ranks 27th in yards per game.

"This is more a byproduct of a different take on things," he said, explaining his rationale. "I'm not saying it's a better or worse take on things by any means, but just a different take on things, a fresh approach."

Hackett will remain on the staff in an undisclosed role. Ulbrich said no titles will change, only roles, and also announced that he will remain the defensive coordinator and will continue to call plays. He hopes to be involved in the offense in time, looking to "infuse my personality" into that unit.

The key to the shakeup, of course, is how it plays with Rodgers. Ulbrich said he discussed it with the four-time MVP, who gave public support.

"I knew there'd be changes after they let Robert [Saleh] go," Rodgers said. "[I] had conversations with Brick over the two days. I knew that he was thinking about it, leaning toward it, and I told him I'd back him up, whatever he decided."

Rodgers declined to say whether he felt a change was necessary.

"That's not something for me to have an opinion on," he said.

Hackett wasn't available to the media. Rodgers said it's "a tough situation" for Hackett, but he praised him for wanting to "stick around to be here for me, be here for Todd, support Todd. So it's credit to the man that he is."

Rodgers said he has "a great relationship" with Downing, though it remains to be seen how it plays out. It's an unconventional dynamic, to be sure.

"It was obviously -- not necessarily a shock, but we're familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel," Ulbrich said of Rodgers. "They're very, very good friends that go back a long way. So, he understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision, and I'm fortunate for that."

Downing will debut Monday night against the Buffalo Bills (3-2) at MetLife Stadium. If the Jets (2-3) win, they will own a share of first place in the AFC East.

Saleh, fired Tuesday by owner Woody Johnson, was preparing to demote Hackett when informed of his termination, sources said. On Tuesday, in his introductory news conference, Ulbrich made it clear that he was mulling changes. He was noncommittal on Hackett being the playcaller.

Hackett was hired in 2023 to replace Mike LaFleur, whom Saleh hired in 2021. Though the Jets downplayed Hackett's connection to Rodgers, the clear hope was that Hackett's presence would lure the four-time MVP to New York. And it worked -- the trade, not the offense.

In 22 games under Hackett (only five full games with Rodgers), the Jets' offense ranked among the worst in the league. Over that span, they ranked 29th in points per game (16.4) and 30th in total yards per game (273).

Rodgers played only four snaps in 2023 because of a torn Achilles, and the offense never adjusted, as the Jets cycled through three backup quarterbacks. They were counting on a major boost this season with a healthy Rodgers, but their numbers through the first five games are virtually identical to those from last season with Zach Wilson at quarterback: same number of points (93) and almost the same number of yards per game (284 to 287).

Rodgers, 40, is off to one of the worst starts of his career. He's averaging only 6.0 yards per attempt, the lowest of his career through five games. Running back Breece Hall is averaging only 3.0 yards per carry, and the pass protection has allowed 25 quarterback hits over the past two games, leaving Rodgers with a sprained ankle and a sore knee.

"I play better, this doesn't happen," Rodgers said. "We play better on offense, this doesn't happen. So, I think it puts a spotlight on us and now it's on us to do this."

On Wednesday, during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers acknowledged there "has to be some change" and he is "on board" with any changes on the offense.

Downing, 44, in his second season with the Jets, served in coordinator roles with the Oakland Raiders (2017) and Titans (2021-2022). Ulbrich said of Downing's Tennessee offenses: "[They were] ruthless, they finished, they ran the ball, they played on their terms, and that's definitely a style that appealed to me." Those offenses were led by star running back Derrick Henry.

Downing inherits a talented unit that lacks an identity, has managed only two touchdowns in the past two games and has struggled to score early in games.

"We've got to be assertive," Ulbrich said. "We've got to play with confidence. We've got to run off the ball, we've got to play on our terms. We can't be afraid of mistakes and half-stepping. We've got to play this game on our terms and I'm very confident we're going to see that Monday night."