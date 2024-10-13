Open Extended Reactions

Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to make his season debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 in Cleveland, a source told ESPN, completing his return from a severe left knee injury that required two surgeries last year.

Chubb, who started the season on the physically unable to perform list, has been practicing for the past two weeks but was ruled out of the Browns' Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Chubb, though, increased his practice workload this week as part of his natural ramp-up progression.

"I think he's just building on every single day," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. "I think he's doing a nice job in the scout team, he's doing a nice job when he gets some reps within the offense. So, he continues to build on every single day."

Chubb, who turns 29 in December, suffered the season-ending knee injury on "Monday Night Football" against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He underwent a first surgery to repair his medial capsule, meniscus and MCL in late September. A second surgery repaired damage to his ACL in November.

Chubb also tore his left MCL, PCL and LCL while at the University of Georgia in 2015.

Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, had rushed for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons before 2023, including a career-high 1,525 in 2022.

