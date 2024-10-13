Buccaneers' Chris Godwin surges for 55-yard TD vs. Saints

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- After giving up 27 points to the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regained the lead on a 55-yard touchdown from quarterback Baker Mayfield to Chris Godwin to make it 31-27.

In motion moving left to right, Godwin caught a screen pass and raced along the right sideline past several Saints defenders. Godwin now has 11 catches for 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Mayfield has struggled. After an opening-drive touchdown to Godwin on a 4-yard strike, he was intercepted three times. Mayfield had only two picks through the first five games of the season. The Bucs also got a touchdown from Mayfield on a 36-yard catch-and-run on a checkdown.

In the first quarter, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered a Tykee Smith forced fumble against the Saints and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 8:42 remaining.

Saints backup quarterback Spencer Rattler -- in for starter Derek Carr, who is out with an oblique injury -- connected with wide receiver Chris Olave on a 5-yard out route. But Smith swiped the ball away, and Winfield, playing as part of a two-deep safety shell, recovered it at the Tampa Bay 42. Winfield had missed four games with a foot injury.

Smith, the Bucs' starting nickelback and a rookie, also had a forced fumble last week in the Bucs' overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

On Tampa Bay's opening drive, Mayfield completed 6 of 6 passes for 62 yards and that 4-yard touchdown to Godwin. With that and Winfield's return plus a field goal, the Bucs led 17-0 with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.