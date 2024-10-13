Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Rookie New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye provided the spark that head coach Jerod Mayo was hoping for late in the second quarter of his debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Maye lofted a beautiful 40-yard touchdown pass to second-year receiver Kayshon Boutte down the right side with 11 seconds left on the clock. The play helped slice the Texans' lead to 14-7 and brought the Gillette Stadium crowd to life, as there had been little to cheer about up to that point.

Veteran tight end Hunter Henry then ensured that Maye received the football on the sideline, to commemorate his first career NFL touchdown pass.

The second-and-2 throw came with the offensive line and running back JaMycal Hasty picking up a six-man Texans rush, giving Maye a clean pocket.

Meanwhile, Boutte was one-on-one against cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. down the right sideline and had the ball drop right into his hands at the 2-yard line. Maye had dropped back to midfield, throwing from the "Pat Patriot" logo.

The Patriots entered the day struggling in similar situations at the end of the half, which added to the importance of the play -- and plays that led up to it. They had taken over at their own 16-yard line with 53 seconds remaining until halftime. A 22-yard connection from Maye to receiver DeMario Douglas on second-and-8 was critical to getting the drive going.

Then with one minute remaining in the third quarter, Maye connected with tight end Hunter Henry on a 6-yard touchdown pass. That cut the Texans' lead to 27-14. Maye had taken a big hit early in the third quarter, and was slow to get up, so his resolve showed as the second half unfolded.

Early in the fourth quarter, Maye hit receiver Douglas on a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown with an accurate strike over the middle.

According to ESPN Research, since 2020, the Patriots now have four passing touchdowns of 35-plus air yards -- one by Mac Jones, one by Cam Newton and now two by Maye.