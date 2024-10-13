Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Houston Texans started the second half playing complementary football to extend their lead to 21-7 over the New England Patriots.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter sacked and forced Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye, in his first NFL start, to fumble on the second play of the third quarter.

Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. recovered the loose ball and the Texans' offense made quick work of the change of possession. Two plays later, quarterback C.J. Stroud found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

That was Diggs first touchdown reception since Week 1 when he caught two in the Texans' 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts.