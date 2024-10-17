Open Extended Reactions

The Browns have informed the city of Cleveland of their intention to move forward on a new domed stadium in suburban Brook Park.

In a news conference Thursday at Cleveland's city hall, Mayor Justin Bibb expressed his disappointment in the decision by the Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, to leave the current lakefront stadium.

"We must be practical about our many needs and resources," Bibb said. "The city's approach has always been rooted in fiscal responsibility and the long-term value for all members of our community. As such, I am deeply, deeply disappointed that our exhaustive efforts, that the Haslam Sports Group has chosen to pursue a move to Brook Park."

Dee and Jimmy Haslam addressed the team's decision in a statement, saying it was the result of trying to "find the optimal long-term solution for our stadium."

"We've learned through our exhaustive work that renovating our current stadium will simply not solve many operational issues and would be a short-term approach," the Haslams said. "With more time to reflect, we have also realized that without a dome, we will not attract the type of large-scale events and year-round activity to justify the magnitude of this public-private partnership."

In early August, the city of Cleveland offered the Browns a $1.2 billion proposal to renovate the current 65,000-seat stadium and redevelop its surrounding property that would have included $461 million from the city. The city also offered a 30-year extension of the team's lease, which expires after the 2028 season. Bibb had asked the Browns to respond to his offer by Aug. 12.

Cuyahoga County officials also sent a letter to the Haslams saying they were backing the proposed renovations and were committed to keeping the NFL franchise in downtown Cleveland "for generations to come."

The Browns have played on the shores of Lake Erie since their inception in 1946. Their new stadium was built in 1999, when they returned as an expansion franchise. Though it has been upgraded, there are major traffic issues and a parking shortage due to its location.

In response to the city's proposal, the Browns had released renderings for a $2.4 billion state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment complex about 15 miles south of Cleveland. The Haslams have been seeking a 50-50 private/public partnership for the construction of the stadium.

"Our work with Mayor Bibb and city officials has been transparent and collaborative throughout," the Haslams said in their statement. "We will continue to work in earnest with city, county, and state officials to work together on these transformational opportunities."

