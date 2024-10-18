Broncos' Javonte Williams scores 8-yard TD vs. Saints

Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- It took the Denver Broncos three trips deep into New Orleans Saints territory to score the game's first touchdown Thursday night, but running back Javonte Williams finally romped unencumbered into the end zone with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

The 8-yard score gave the Broncos a 13-0 lead.

The Broncos had finished their two best drives before that with Wil Lutz field goals -- a 46-yarder late in the first quarter and a 32-yarder early in the second quarter.

The touchdown gave Denver 205 yards of offense against an injury-ravaged Saints defense and marked Williams' first rushing score of the season and just the second rushing touchdown by a Broncos running back in 2024.