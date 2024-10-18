Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Seahawks are down to their fourth option at right tackle, with coach Mike Macdonald saying Friday that rookie Mike Jerrell will start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Seahawks will also be without two of their top three cornerbacks, with Pro Bowler Riq Woolen and Tre Brown ruled out.

Stone Forsythe, who had started the past five games at right tackle in place of George Fant, was ruled out with a hand injury. Fant began the season as Seattle's starter in place of Abe Lucas (knee), who remains on the physically unable to perform list. Fant (knee) remains on injured reserve.

Jerrell, a sixth-round pick from Division II Findlay, was a healthy scratch for the first five games and has yet to play an offensive snap.

"He had a great week of prep," Macdonald said. "The guy's just kept improving since he's gotten here. He's come such a long way in less than a year, so proud of him. He's got a great opportunity. I know he's excited. Excited to see him go do his thing."

The Seahawks also have 42-year-old Jason Peters on their practice squad, but Macdonald said the 21-year veteran won't be elevated this week.

Woolen missed Seattle's loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week with an ankle injury while Brown hurt his ankle in that game. Macdonald said Faion Hicks and Josh Jobe will be elevated from the practice squad. Devon Witherspoon will be part of Seattle's plan at nickelback, though Macdonald wouldn't reveal whether Hicks or Jobe also will help fill that role.

Macdonald said Seattle is shooting to have Woolen and Brown back next week.

Forsythe didn't practice this week.

"He had some stuff messed up with his hand so he got it fixed," Macdonald said. "He'll be back soon."

Macdonald said safety Rayshawn Jenkins, placed on injured reserve earlier this week with a hand injury he had been playing through, had surgery last Friday and is expected to return this season.

The Seahawks, trying to snap a three-game losing streak after starting 3-0, are 3.0-point underdogs, per ESPN BET.