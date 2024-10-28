        <
          Giants, Steelers arrive for MNF to cap off Week 8 arrivals

          New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II arrives for his team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York Giants/X
          Oct 28, 2024

          As we approach the halfway point of the NFL season in Week 8, the pregame tunnels are still the place where stars shine their brightest -- one outfit at a time.

          Players are swapping summer vibes for fall fashion, turning the tunnels into runways of autumn's finest. For some stars, an outfit is more than just a look; it's a prelude to dominating under those stadium lights.

          Although the lights might shine brightest on the field, the pregame strut is where the tone is set.

          Check out the most stylish arrivals from Week 8.

          Monday night lights

          Sunday night's best

          4 p.m. fashion

          Early-afternoon style

          Thursday's fits

