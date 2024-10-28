As we approach the halfway point of the NFL season in Week 8, the pregame tunnels are still the place where stars shine their brightest -- one outfit at a time.
Players are swapping summer vibes for fall fashion, turning the tunnels into runways of autumn's finest. For some stars, an outfit is more than just a look; it's a prelude to dominating under those stadium lights.
Although the lights might shine brightest on the field, the pregame strut is where the tone is set.
Check out the most stylish arrivals from Week 8.
Monday night lights
📍 Primetime pic.twitter.com/JyC7k3ZlBb— New York Giants (@Giants) October 28, 2024
October 28, 2024
9️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/O8XWWgpdHh— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 28, 2024
Sunday night's best
tonight's attire: pregame proper 👔@jqfergy11 | #DALvsSF pic.twitter.com/oh5jYtnpac— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 27, 2024
Happy #NationalTightEndsDay 👋@gkittle46 pic.twitter.com/K9MxwNLg97— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 27, 2024
business drip 🧊#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/YSMSGtzBpy— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 27, 2024
Sunday Night Fright 👻@JoshButlerTv | #DALvsSF pic.twitter.com/BgRaVZWzC5— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 27, 2024
Primetime fits 🔥— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 27, 2024
4 p.m. fashion
Happy #NationalTightEndsDay! @ZERTZ_86 | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/6POZQMKInC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 27, 2024
Terry! @TheTerry_25 | #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/Kx7UlVWaTd— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 27, 2024
good afternoon pic.twitter.com/HBvyUimN7q— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 27, 2024
1⃣8⃣ in the building pic.twitter.com/SF8NHwtyRE— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 27, 2024
Montez of the Midway 😈 pic.twitter.com/Qkhh5v24dD— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 27, 2024
.@NBAxJay1 gameday fits never disappoint 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/5XRDBKzfzY— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 27, 2024
Can't celebrate National Tight End Day without TE1 💯 pic.twitter.com/Jz5EtCazLT— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 27, 2024
Hey @wanyamorris64, who needs to get loud today? 🫵 pic.twitter.com/ZDsBhrnBIq— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 27, 2024
Everyone give QB1 his flowers for this fit 💐 pic.twitter.com/WsrE7fl1F6— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 27, 2024
Trick or treat 🎃#KCvsLV pic.twitter.com/Fst1cmFKFk— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 27, 2024
Locked In 🔒#Saints | @TheAbitaBeer pic.twitter.com/FePTdxxW8W— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 27, 2024
October 27, 2024
represent 💙 pic.twitter.com/EWgrfzvigO— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 27, 2024
Denver we have arrived pic.twitter.com/5RYYC6Ng0h— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 27, 2024
Big Bobby in the building pic.twitter.com/LGUuOBRkOI— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 27, 2024
Time to go to work. 💼#CARvsDEN x #VamosBroncos pic.twitter.com/1X3HavLlWs— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 27, 2024
Clocking in.#BUFvsSEA | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1p2pYdpWlM— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2024
On site. 📍 pic.twitter.com/XjlZreJIPe— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 27, 2024
October 27, 2024
Early-afternoon style
AI was used to make this image 📸😉 pic.twitter.com/DsJjEbvEAM— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2024
Hasta la vista, baby 😎@Flash_Garrett | @Schwarzenegger | @Terminator pic.twitter.com/tWPja6DsF6— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2024
always bringing the heat 🙌@j_owuu | @NFLAfrica pic.twitter.com/XFft6Us6O7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2024
🕸️ 🕷️ @Jahmyr_Gibbs1 @amonra_stbrown pic.twitter.com/FYUZetgabf— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2024
Don't say his name three times. pic.twitter.com/Wg2ujrYccb— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2024
My man has two jobs. pic.twitter.com/ryXiCQ01IH— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2024
A little half & half for your morning coffee 😮💨@DeVontaSmith_6 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/m8QdaEh3Za— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2024
.@bakermayfield wore @CGtwelve_'s jersey to the game 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sUIgFUos3p— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 27, 2024
"Good morning." 😂💀@tanielu_ekuale | #Halloween pic.twitter.com/0feGakcjj6— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2024
Even Buzz Lightyear knows my pixar 🔥— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 27, 2024
Fresh Fit | @kroger pic.twitter.com/V9M7Fo5pXH
Stuntin' is a habit for @MackWilSr pic.twitter.com/ZjiyvZVLwu— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2024
Cheesin' 😁 pic.twitter.com/5aTRtfTdTo— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 27, 2024
Isaiah Thomas gets IT 🤝 @DetroitPistons @IsiahThomas pic.twitter.com/athvjAxLjj— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 27, 2024
When in Texas. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/wo1IkX8dyv— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2024
WFH attire#GBvsJAX pic.twitter.com/et75QQcTnt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 27, 2024
Thursday's fits
"
Please refer to Him by his government name. pic.twitter.com/C3mQFHHLOX— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 24, 2024
On the scene. 🏟️— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 24, 2024
Sam Darnold arriving for primetime action 🙌#TNFonPrime | @Vikings pic.twitter.com/aXXg4VpgMH— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 24, 2024
Puka Nacua is back for the @RamsNFL tonight!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/rJ7gKg0uFf— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 24, 2024