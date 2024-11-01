Jeff Saturday, Domonique Foxworth and Andrew Hawkins explain how the Cowboys went from a playoff team last season to a struggling team this season. (1:54)

FRISCO, Texas -- Despite the free agent losses, the lack of free agent additions and the reliance on in-house improvement, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones never anticipated his team would be 3-4 after seven games.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Jones was asked about the play of right guard Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele but took a broader view of the roster.

"I think we're having a rougher go than I anticipated. Let's put it like that. Let's don't couple that with just those two," Jones said. "But having me in the loop has to be there. It is rougher and I did not anticipate the challenges that we're having with this team, but I am reminded of teams that I've seen that have had a lot of success and put themselves in position to take a shot and they were 3-4."

The Cowboys take on the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (5-3) on Sunday to start a four-week stretch against teams that are a combined 22-10 and also includes the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders.

On Thursday, Dak Prescott called Sunday's game a must-win.

"Hell, I mean to me every game is, but obviously, I mean 3-4, as I've said, a lot of season left, but the first start to be able to say that confidently is getting back even, especially, right, having a couple of home ones after that," Prescott said.

Jones does not have to search far to explain the team's under-.500 start.

"When I look at the whys that we're here, I really have a tough time getting past just sheer youth, sheer inexperience in the offensive line and I have a tough time getting past that turnover [ratio]. I'm telling you when you look at that and knowing what turnovers will do for you, we've had through seven games, we, the Cowboys, have turned the ball over 13 times. The entire year last year we didn't turn it over but 16 times. Thirteen times we turned it over. ... It's really a plus that we've won three games."

The Cowboys have dealt with a number of injuries on defense and are looking at being without pass rusher Micah Parsons (ankle) for a fourth straight game. Cornerback DaRon Bland (foot) was added to the 53-man roster this week but has not practiced. Cornerback Trevon Diggs has not practiced this week because of a calf strain.

What gives Jones' encouragement that things can turn around?

"First of all, I have seen the players that are out on the field do what I'm talking about doing that would address turnovers or do address having your communication in your offensive line, improving your running game, improving your protection," Jones said. "I have seen Dak make the kinds of plays that would cause us to have a different turnover ratio, for instance. So your question is right on, but I have seen these guys do it. I know that Mike McCarthy, I know the caliber of coach he is. He's one of the highest percentage winning/losing coaches that's been in the NFL. And he's won a Super Bowl.

"So when you've seen it done in football, then you know they can do it. Then that gives you reasons to say what I say and that is that we can get better."

Since Jones bought the team in 1989, the Cowboys have had five 4-4 starts and made the playoffs twice (2006, 1999) in those situations. They have had six 3-5 starts and made the playoffs just once (2018) in those seasons. That year, the Cowboys made a trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper that jump-started their season.

The trade deadline is Tuesday. The Cowboys have ample cap space to make a major move, but Jones said the Cowboys would not make a trade for the sake of doing so.

"We're looking for meat on the bone that can improve our team," he said.