METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints (2-6) will go into their matchup against the Carolina Panthers (1-7) without three of their starting cornerbacks, adding a new wrinkle to an injury issue that has hampered the team for a large portion of the season.

Outside cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Kool-Aid McKinstry were both ruled out with hamstring issues, and cornerback Paulson Adebo recently went on IR with a season-ending femur injury. That leaves Alontae Taylor, who was the team's primary slot cornerback until Adebo got hurt, as the only healthy option left on the roster.

The Saints could rely on defensive back Ugo Amadi or rookie defensive back Rico Payton, who is questionable with a back injury but has a chance to play this week according to Saints coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints have dealt with an extensive list of injuries this year, but recently got several players back last week, including starting guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), tight end Taysom Hill (rib) and wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion).

"We've been doing the studies [on injuries], obviously this year we're high. Last year we were probably right around the league average in terms of soft tissue injuries, time missed, all that kind of stuff," Allen said. "First year we were well above average, meaning better. This year we've certainly had a few more of those. There are some things we're going to do to see if we can't figure out how to minimize that."

The Saints had several new injuries occur in the past week.

Running back Kendre Miller injured a hamstring on Sunday and is out this week, while running back Jamaal Williams is considered doubtful with a groin injury this week. Wide receiver Bub Means sprained an ankle on Sunday and is also out this week.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr is expected to play after missing three games with an oblique injury.

"Hopefully that'll have a big positive impact. I thought this week in practice, I thought offensively we looked really sharp. My hope is that carries over into the game," Allen said. "I think anytime you get a player like Derek that comes back, somebody with experience, he's broken a lot of huddles throughout his career. Being able to get the communication, everybody get lined up, make sure everybody is on the same page, I think that'll improve with a veteran quarterback back there."