METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave said he's considering wearing a Guardian Cap in this weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers after sustaining a concussion in Week 6.

A Guardian Cap is a type of padding worn over the helmet with the intention of reducing the risk of concussions and head injuries during play. At the annual league meeting in March, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the use of the caps has reduced concussions by 52%. Most players are required to wear them in practice and have the option of wearing them in a game if they choose.

"I'm still considering it. I was considering last game, ended up going with the regular helmet," Olave said Thursday.

Olave was wearing the Saints' logo on his Guardian Cap in practice Wednesday, which was an indication he was considering wearing it in a game, but he did not have the logo on the cap during Thursday's practice.

Olave has missed two games in his NFL career because of concussions. He sustained a concussion in his rookie season in 2022 in Week 5 and missed the following game. He was ruled out of a Week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons last year with a concussion but played the next week.

Olave's most recent concussion occurred in the first quarter of a Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Olave was hit in the helmet area after catching a pass from rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. The ball was fumbled and returned for a touchdown as Olave stayed on the ground. He eventually got up and was checked for a concussion before going to the locker room, where he was ruled out of the game.

Olave did not play in the Saints' next game, which occurred just a few days later on a Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

Olave took a shoulder to his helmet area when he returned to play against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He was brought to the injury tent and checked for a concussion, but he returned to play in the game.

"I was good man," Olave said. "I know every big hit they kind of check for concussions and stuff, especially with my history. I was good when I got up though, so I knew I was going to be able to go back in."

Olave said there was a consideration to wearing a Guardian Cap in the Chargers game but he changed to a new helmet instead. He said he did not know what type of helmet he has now, only that "it's just the best helmet they got."

"I just felt like I had changed my helmet to the best helmet so the hit I took in the game, it didn't really hurt as much as it did with the other helmet," Olave said. "Once I switched helmets, I felt like I'd be good without the Guardian Cap."

Several players across the league have opted to wear Guardian Caps in games this year. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has opted not to wear one in game after returning from a concussion that caused him to go on injured reserve. Titans tight end Josh Whyle and linebacker Otis Reese IV are among those that wear them in games, as well as Buccaneers lineman Luke Goedeke. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was among a group of players who wore the caps in the preseason.