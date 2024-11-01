Ryan Clark explains why he predicts an explosive Rams offense to be too much for the Seahawks. (0:34)

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks ruled out star receiver DK Metcalf for their NFC West showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks will also be without another offensive weapon in tight end Noah Fant, who was ruled out with a groin injury, but they might get right tackle George Fant (knee) back from his stint on injured reserve. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV (neck) is listed as questionable.

Metcalf will miss a second straight game because of the Grade 1 MCL sprain he suffered in Week 7. Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that he was optimistic Metcalf would return this week, but the receiver has still not practiced since suffering the injury.

Macdonald said Friday that Metcalf didn't have a setback.

"He just needs more time," Macdonald said. "It's nothing that he could have done differently. We just need more time for him. That's what's best for him and the team."

Metcalf had missed only one game over his first five-plus NFL seasons when he hurt his right knee against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 20. His 568 receiving yards were third most in the NFL through seven weeks.

Macdonald expressed optimism that Metcalf will be ready to return after the Seahawks' bye next week.

"But again, with these things, we said week-to-week from the get-go," he said. "I think that's where we're at at this point, so I think it's fair to say we're taking it week by week at this point. I think that's kind of a fair assessment."

Noah Fant hurt his groin in practice earlier this week. Macdonald said "it's going to be some time" before he returns and that his availability after the bye is uncertain, but that the team doesn't anticipate putting the tight end on IR.

George Fant has been nearing his return from IR. The veteran has practiced the last two weeks and was listed as a full participant Friday, with Macdonald saying he "looks really good." Macdonald declined to say whether he'll be activated for Sunday's game, but Fant doesn't have a game designation, indicating the team considers him healthy enough to play.

Seattle signed George Fant in March to fill in for Abe Lucas, who is still working his way back off the physically unable to perform list. Lucas (knee) has also practiced the past two weeks but was ruled out for Sunday's game, as expected.

"I don't want to say on schedule, because really, the schedule is let's keep progressing and then we'll make a decision after the bye on where we're at," Macdonald said. "He's gaining confidence, he's working hard, getting comfortable being uncomfortable to a certain extent. That's where we're at right now."

Jones didn't practice Friday after his neck stiffened up, per Macdonald. Seattle (4-4) brought in the linebacker last week in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who had acquired him before the start of the season from the Rams.

"We'll take that day by day," Macdonald said. "We just took care of him today."

Nose tackle Cameron Young (knee) was also ruled out.

Macdonald said he still anticipates outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (quad) and safety Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) to return from IR at some point this season.

The Rams (3-4) are one-point road favorites this weekend, according to ESPN BET.