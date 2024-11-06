Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens and Bengals will likely each be without a valuable target in the passing game when they face each other on Thursday night.

The Ravens ruled out tight end Isaiah Likely, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, while the Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins as doubtful after he did not practice all week with a quadriceps injury. Higgins has missed Cincinnati's past two games with the injury.

Newly acquired Bengals running back Khalil Herbert, however, is expected to play Thursday night, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Herbert, acquired from the Chicago Bears on Tuesday, worked aggressively over the last two days to get up to speed on the Bengals' offense.

Likely, Baltimore's No. 2 tight end, is fifth on the team with 24 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Higgins, who is Cincinnati's No. 2 wide receiver, has caught 29 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns this season. In his past two meetings with Baltimore, Higgins has totaled 17 receptions for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

Baltimore listed running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) as questionable and would need to activate him off the physically unable to perform list Thursday in order for him to play.

The Ravens (6-3) beat the Bengals (4-5) last month, 41-38 in overtime.