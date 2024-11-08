Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- He did it again.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, known for breaking off big touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens, added another one to the highlight reel Thursday night. He caught a deep crossing route over the middle, squeezed through a gap in the secondary and then ran away from everyone for a 67-yard touchdown to give the Bengals a 21-7 lead with 13:09 left in the third quarter.

In 2021, Chase had an 82-yard touchdown catch that included 76 yards after the catch, per ESPN Research. Chase topped out at 20.86 mph on that play, according to NFL Next Gen.

At the end of the first half, a drive that appeared to end with a turnover ultimately finished with a touchdown for the Bengals. The Bengals found the end zone late in the first half when quarterback Joe Burrow found tight end Tanner Hudson for a 3-yard touchdown pass that put the Bengals up 14-7 with just 30 seconds left until halftime.

A couple plays earlier, it appeared as if the Bengals squandered a prime scoring opportunity. Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens intercepted Burrow in the end zone on a ball that was thrown into double coverage. However, the play was reviewed and overturned as Stephens was ruled to have completed the catch out of bounds.

The Bengals opened the scoring when running back Chase Brown scored on a 1-yard run with 9:23 left in the first quarter to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Browns' touchdown capped a 12-play, 70-yard opening drive.

Cincinnati's drive was extended by a holding penalty on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Stephens was flagged for holding Chase, who was scrambling to get open in the back corner of the end zone. Burrow eluded pressure and nearly threw a touchdown pass on the play. However, the ball zipped just high of Brown, who was open near the back of the end zone.

But the aggressiveness was still rewarded because of the penalty. Cincinnati scored one play later.

The Bengals (4-5) are looking to get to the .500 mark for the first time this season and avoid being swept by the Ravens (6-3).