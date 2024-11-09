Tyler Fulghum says he expects the over to hit when the 49ers take on the Buccaneers in Week 10. (0:38)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans says it has been difficult being sidelined as Tampa Bay has dropped three straight games, including an overtime loss at Kansas City on Monday night.

Speaking for the first time publicly since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 7, Evans told ESPN it "would have been close" for him to return this week at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Evans hopes to return after the Week 11 bye, when the Buccaneers visit the New York Giants in Week 12. Sunday's game will mark the third in a row he is sidelined -- tied for the most he has missed in a season in his 11-year career.

"It's extremely tough," Evans said. "Obviously, everybody knows the competitor that I am, and they know I want to be out there with my team and help us win ballgames, but I can't rush it and I'll be back when I'm back and hopefully that'll be after the bye week and I'll be myself."

The Buccaneers been feeling the weight of losing not only Evans but also Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin, who was tied with Evans and three others for the most touchdown receptions in the NFL (5) through the first six weeks, also was leading the NFL with 50 total catches. He suffered a dislocated left ankle the night Evans went down and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

"My heart was with Chris that game," Evans said. "He was having a phenomenal year, All-Pro season, one of our leaders goes down like that. That's more what I was worried about because with a hamstring -- I get those every year -- so I was just worried about him really."

Godwin, who underwent surgery two weeks ago, said last week that it would be a "best-case scenario" for him to possibly return for the playoffs. Both receivers are still playing active roles on the team, even if it's while spending the bulk of their time in the training room. Godwin has been giving pointers to rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan, even creating a daily routine for him with the Jugs machines. Evans is trying to lead by example in the way he pursues his rehabilitation.

"I just give advice when I can, motivate when it's needed," Evans said. "But this team is super motivated. I mean, they just see me hitting my rehab hard and things like that. That does enough, and I want to be out there and helping them soon."

Evans said he has been encouraged by what he has seen from players such as tight end Cade Otton, who has been quarterback Baker Mayfield's top target over the past two weeks; Ryan Miller, who caught a game-tying touchdown at Kansas City for his first NFL TD reception; Sterling Shepard; Trey Palmer; and Rakim Jarrett. (McMillan, a third-round draft pick, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury.)

"They're doing an amazing job, and I'm happy that they're giving these opportunities, even though it's unfortunate how things went down with me and Chris," Evans said. "I'm happy that everybody's getting opportunities to play because we have a fantastic roster and it's starting to show when they get more opportunities, they make plays, so that's good for them and I can't wait to come help them win games."

He said Mayfield has had a "fantastic year" and added: "I can't wait to get back to help him make more plays." Evans said he feels "great" and is optimistic about how the rehab is going.

Evans said devoting time to his foundation -- which has provided $560,000 in college scholarships to youth in Florida and Texas and supports victims of domestic violence -- has helped keep his spirits up. Evans was 9 when his father, Mickey, was shot and killed by his mother's brother, Sam Kilgore, over the abuse of Evans' mother, Heather. Kilgore is serving life in prison for killing his cellmate.

"My story is documented -- domestic violence issues in my family's history -- and I wanted to help families that are going through that. I know what it's like," Evans said. "It gives me more of a purpose to take advantage of these moments. You never know how long they last, and you never know how long you are even going to be here on Earth. So I think it's important to always give back and be who you are.

"Just having that power just to just give back and help people out. I've been helped. ... I've had so many people throughout my whole life just help me and my family, and without those people I wouldn't be where I am today. So I have to pay it forward and it brings me joy."