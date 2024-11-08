Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 10! It's not the most thrilling week of NFL football, unfortunately, with the only three games with spreads within a field goal between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

We've got five road underdogs of at least four points. The only divisional matchups feature Bo Nix, Cooper Rush and Darren Rizzi. (Rizzi is the interim head coach of the New Orleans Saints, which you were not expected to know.)

I have three key games to watch this week, with a game-level bet for each (side or total), as well as a prop for each -- and a few more lines and props I'm targeting that you'll find at the bottom of the page.

Week 9 recap

With another winning week, we've now won more weeks (5) than we've lost (4) -- just don't look at the season-long numbers. We broke well last week with Cooper Kupp benefiting from Puka Nacua's early exit and the Detroit Lions snagging a first-half pick-six to send us over. Can't complain about the bad breaks when you don't highlight the friendly ones!

Week 9: 6-5 (+1.11 units)

Overall: 43-53-1 (-8.51u)

Spread: 5-9 (-4.44u)

Total: 10-11 (-2.16u)

Props: 27-24 (-0.02u)

Same-game parlay: 0-9 (-1.8u)