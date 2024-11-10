Bryce Young 5-yard pass to Sanders for Panthers TD in Germany vs. Giants

Open Extended Reactions

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young made the most of his third straight start early Sunday with a 5-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, his first NFL TD, against the New York Giants in Munich.

Young slipped stepping up in the pocket, but he found Sanders wide open in the back of the end zone to give Carolina a 7-0 lead.

Young began the 90-yard drive with a 23-yard completion to rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. From there Chuba Hubbard made a couple of nice runs, including a 27-yarder to the 6.

The touchdown pass was the third straight game in which Young has had at least one, the second-longest streak of his career. He did it in four straight games from Weeks 5-9 last season.