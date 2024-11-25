Open Extended Reactions

Former New Orleans Saints safety Steve Gleason is recovering at home after an accident he suffered Saturday while exiting his van to speak at a volleyball clinic.

According to a social media post by his wife Michel, Gleason, 47, ended up sprawled on the ground.

"It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt," she said in the post.

Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic. It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse.



Miraculously, he was spared greater... pic.twitter.com/dIuFqrxUx5 — Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) November 25, 2024

"Miraculously, he was spared greater injury because he was strapped into his wheelchair and because of the swift action of his care team, a passerby doctor, and family."

Michel went on to joke that her husband was preparing for "his fight against Jake Paul."

Gleason, who was diagnosed in 2011 with ALS and uses a ventilator to breathe, was hospitalized for six days in September because of low blood pressure and a fever.

The former Saints special teams captain played for seven seasons for New Orleans. He's best known for his blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons in the Saints' first game back after the Superdome reopened in 2006 following Hurricane Katrina.

Gleason is now an advocate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis awareness, and his foundation, Team Gleason, provides technology, equipment and support services to others living with ALS.

He was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS in July.