It was not what John Harbaugh had envisioned as the pinnacle of his sport. Growing up, he watched Super Bowl-winning coaches being carried off the field by their players or drenched in Gatorade showers.

But when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 to capture Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, John was surprised to find himself alone on the field. Then it dawned on him. He knew what he had to do.

After the only Super Bowl featuring siblings as head coaches, John found his younger brother Jim and shook his hand. Then, he started to lean in for an embrace, but Jim put an outstretched forearm into John's chest.

"There will be no hug," he told John.

On Monday, John and Jim will meet again as opposing coaches for the first time since that historic and emotionally taxing matchup over 11 years ago. John will take his Ravens (7-4) across the country to face Jim's Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) at SoFi Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC).

The feeling among family members is this won't be Har-Bowl, Part 2. The stakes aren't nearly as high this time around. John and Jim's teams are battling for AFC playoff seeding, not football's biggest prize -- the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

But for brothers who competed in the backyard and on the biggest stage in football, bragging rights will always be on the line. When people point out John is 2-0 against Jim, John makes a correction: He's 3-0. John beat Jim in a preseason game between the Ravens and 49ers in 2014.

John recently recited what he heard Jim say during the week leading up to their Super Bowl.

"'When that game starts, my brothers are going to be the guys on the sideline with me,'" John said. "That is the way it works. When you get on that sideline, you stake out your territory on a football game and you're with your family over there."

The Harbaughs are the only brothers to face each other as head coaches in the NFL's 105-year history and in the championship game of a major American sport. The first meeting happened on Thanksgiving in 2011, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 16-6. The next came in the Super Bowl a season later, which was another triumph for John -- but this is rarely spoken about between the brothers.

John didn't hear Jim speak positively about that game until three years ago. Jim had driven with his son Jack in an RV from Michigan to John's house in Maryland. They went into John's recreational barn, which has a picture from the Super Bowl hanging inside.

"We don't really talk about that, do we, Dad?" said Jack, now 12 years old.

Jim replied, "It's okay to talk about that. That was a great day for Uncle John. We're happy to celebrate that."

Others are unsure whether Jim has fully come to terms with that loss.

"I think he's still working on it," said their father, Jack.

John defeated Jim in Super Bowl XLVII. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

JOHN AND JIM'S father has become the subject of the most debated Super Bowl story in the family.

According to Jim, he couldn't sleep after losing the Super Bowl and started channel surfing when he saw his father on TV celebrating at the Ravens' victory party. Jim said Jack was doing the twist while smoking a cigar.

"That's not true," John said.

Jim shot back, "I don't lie."

Jack pushed back as well, saying, "I've never had a cigar in my mouth."

Super Bowl XLVII is remembered as Hall of Fame middle linebacker Ray Lewis' final game and for a power outage that caused a 34-minute blackout at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But for Jim it's the pivotal non-call in the final minutes that has stuck with him.

With San Francisco trailing by three points, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's fourth-down pass from the 5-yard line sailed over wide receiver Michael Crabtree's head in the end zone. Officials determined that Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith's contact with Crabtree was incidental, but Jim insisted a holding penalty should have been called.

Jim didn't speak to John for five days after the Super Bowl. John was on a train to New York, heading there to appear on the "Late Show with David Letterman," when he finally got a call from Jim. To this day, John believes Jim called him out of fear that his older brother would tell a national audience that he hadn't heard from him.

John recalls it being a great conversation until Jim brought up the officiating.

"It was kind of left at that over the years," John said.