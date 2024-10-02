Stephen A. Smith explains why it's too early to crown the Ravens as the best team in the NFL. (1:47)

Stephen A.: The Ravens haven't proved they are the best team in the NFL (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It was only the Baltimore Ravens' second practice of training camp, and running back Derrick Henry heard the same question he has been asked ever since turning 30 in January: How much does his age serve as motivation?

Henry replied that he would "let my play speak for my age."

Two months later, Henry is putting up numbers that Walter Payton and Adrian Peterson last achieved at his age. Through four games, Henry is leading the NFL with 480 yards rushing. His emergence in the Baltimore offense has gotten the Ravens, who were 0-2 prior to wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, back on track as Super Bowl contenders.

Henry has taken on the age of 30 like another would-be tackler, stiff-arming it with a dedication that teammates and coaches admire. His production on the field comes from his work ethic on the practice field, his offseason training and a rigid diet.

"He's a very diligent person," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "He knows all the things he needs to do to play at that level. And he doesn't miss a day. He's just always working."

After spending eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry sees his first year with Baltimore as a new era. But Henry looks like the same playmaker, running over defenders with his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame and then running away from them with speed that is rare for someone his size and age.

In Sunday's 35-10 victory over the Bills, Henry's 199 yards rushing are the most by a player 30 or older since Peterson in 2015. On the game's first play -- which the Ravens call "Red Crunch" -- Henry went untouched for an 87-yard touchdown, reaching a top speed of 21.29 mph.

Henry, who ran for 151 yards against the Cowboys, and Payton are the only players 30 or older to rush for more than 150 yards in consecutive games since 1970, according to ESPN Research. It's Henry's second-best start to a season since 2021, when he rushed for 510 yards in the first four games.

"He's a heck of a player, future Hall of Famer," Bills coach Sean McDermott said after Sunday's game. "Give him his credit."

Henry's age likely factored in him landing in Baltimore. He remained on the free agent market longer than expected and watched 10 other -- and younger -- running backs reach deals in the first two days of the NFL's negotiating window.

The Ravens, who didn't have much salary cap space, were able to sign Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract. His $9 million in guaranteed money ranked behind those of five running backs who signed free agent deals this year: the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley ($26 million), Chicago Bears' D'Andre Swift ($15.3 million), Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs ($12.5 million), Tennessee Titans' Tony Pollard ($10.49 million) and New York Giants' Devin Singletary ($9.5 million).

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team didn't see it as much of risk to bring in Henry despite his age.

"He's just a very tough human being," Harbaugh said. "Really, the proof is in the results, and you kind of go by what you see. So when we were evaluating the possibility of bringing him in here, I just think we looked at how he's been playing. And to see that continue on obviously is great, but we did expect him to play this way."

The running back is having his best start to a season since 2021. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Ravens have been equally impressed with what they've seen with Henry beyond the tape. He rarely missed a day during spring workouts, and when he wasn't there, he texted running backs coach Willie Taggart about what he missed. Henry is one of the first starters on the practice field every day, running his own drills off to the side while Baltimore is working on special teams on another field.

Away from the facility, Henry estimated that he spends nearly $250,000 a year on body maintenance, from a personal chef to a sauna to massage therapy. He decided to spend this much after learning LeBron James invests over $1 million annually on his body maintenance.

"I don't really try to focus on the stigma on running backs," Henry said. "I just believe in my training and the player I am, and just try to go out and execute and help this team in any way possible."

There was uncertainty about Henry's level of production when he arrived in Baltimore. He is coming off a season in which he recorded 68.6 rushing yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry, both of which were his lowest since 2018.

But last season, Henry played behind a struggling Titans offensive line. His average of 1.95 rushing yards before first contact ranked 35th in the NFL.

This season, once the Ravens' revamped offensive line found its footing by Week 3, Henry has found some running lanes. His average of 3.84 yards before first contact with Baltimore ranks fourth in the league.

"The reality is he doesn't need much room to run," Ravens offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten said. "If you give him a little sliver of space, he's going to take advantage of it."

Henry's NFL-leading 480 yards rushing are the most in the first four weeks of a season by a player 30 or older in two decades. Former New York Jets running back Curtis Martin recorded 502 yards rushing in the first four weeks of the 2004 season.

When the Ravens visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (1 p.m. ET), Henry will also be on the brink of history. He needs 18 yards to become the 32nd player to run for 10,000 in his career.

The Ravens see Henry's physicality as part of their offensive identity and believe it's contagious.

"It makes you want to play harder," Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard said. "It makes you want to block as hard as you can, just because you know [that] whenever [Henry] gets the ball, he's going to just get a bunch of yards. He's named 'King Henry' for a reason."