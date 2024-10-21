It was after the two-minute warning in Dallas, when the Baltimore Ravens needed one more first down to secure a 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys, that quarterback Lamar Jackson decided to work his magic.

Lining up in the pistol formation, Jackson gave such a convincing fake handoff to wide receiver Zay Flowers on a jet sweep to the left that blitzing Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson flew past Jackson to tackle Flowers. Dallas linebackers Marist Liufau and Eric Kendricks both overpursued wide to chase Flowers, leaving a lane open inside for Jackson to run for 10 yards and seal another victory against another perplexed NFC team.

"I was looking the wrong way a couple of times," Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged afterward.

If Harbaugh, who has watched all 5,457 snaps of Jackson's career, still gets fooled, imagine what it's like for defenses who have never or have rarely faced him. When the Ravens play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN), Jackson brings a flair for unpredictability and an aura of dominance over the NFC that has made NFL history.

Jackson's 22-1 record (.957) against the NFC is the best by any starting quarterback in interconference games since 1970 when the AFC and NFC were created, according to ESPN Research. Bob Griese, who quarterbacked the Miami Dolphins in the 1970s, has the second-best interconference record at 21-4 (.840).

Last year, he covered his ears with his hands when a reporter asked about his near-flawless mark against the NFC. He wanted to avoid the jinx at all costs.

But, earlier this week, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player offered an explanation for why he has held the upper hand on the NFC.

"It's probably because we see each other [every once in a while], so it's hard to game plan for us," Jackson said.

The level of difficulty is ratcheted up for NFC teams, who typically face him once every four years and are unfamiliar with his dual-threat ability. Defensive coordinators pour over hours of film trying to figure out ways to contain one of the few quarterbacks who is as much of a threat to throw a 30-yard pass as he is to run for the same yardage.

Teams use wide receivers and running backs as their scout team quarterback to try to mimic Jackson's speed in practice. In 2019, which was Jackson's first full season as NFL starting quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers flew in Taryn Christion, a former South Dakota State quarterback (and current ice fisherman), 874 miles from Sioux Falls to assume the role of Jackson for three practices.

But, until a defender steps on the field against Jackson, he doesn't truly understand the challenge of stopping him. He can beat teams in so many ways -- from designed runs to deceptive run-pass options to elusive scrambling to throwing from inside the pocket after a play-action fake.

"It's the shock factor of his ability when the ball's in his hands, whether he's throwing it or running it," said former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle, who was on the Los Angeles Rams team that lost to Jackson and the Ravens 45-6 in Week 12 of the 2019 season. "He's just so electric."

Since Jackson entered the league in 2018, he's the only quarterback to produce more than 30 completions of 25-plus yards and over 25 runs of 15-plus yards against the NFC. In the Week 2 win in Dallas, Jackson ran for 87 yards and a touchdown while going 12-of-15 passing for 182 yards. In a Week 6 victory against the Washington Commanders, he threw for 323 yards by keeping the defense off balance with play-action fakes and converted a third down in the third quarter with a 33-yard run.

The only NFC team to defeat Jackson was the New York Giants, who had an advantage that others did not. In that 24-20 win two years ago, New York's defensive coordinator was Don "Wink" Martindale, who went against Jackson every day from 2018 to 2021 when he was Ravens defensive coordinator.

What's the best advice Martindale can give to NFC teams who are about to go against Jackson?

"Good luck," he said.

The Baltimore quarterback has a 22-1 record against the NFC. Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

IN A RAVENS' 31-24 victory against the Arizona Cardinals last season, Cardinals outside linebacker Cameron Thomas bull-rushed Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley backward into Jackson. It looked like it was going to be a sack before Jackson thought quick on his feet -- well technically, off it as well.

When a backpedaling Stanley accidentally placed his left foot into Jackson's left leg, Jackson lifted it up in the air and whipped a 5-yard touchdown pass on one leg to tight end Mark Andrews.

Jackson seemed to have an answer whenever the Cardinals tried to make him uncomfortable.

"When we took one thing away, they did another," Arizona linebacker Jordan Hicks said. "When we took that thing away, they did the other. It's part of the chess match."

One of the biggest adjustments for NFC teams is how Jackson keeps plays alive. Defenses are used to seeing quarterbacks get rid of the ball after they hit their third or fifth step in their dropbacks. With Jackson, this can be the start of another memorable highlight.

Whether he's lifting up a leg, sidestepping a pass rusher to buy more time in the pocket, or stiff-arming a defensive end while rolling to the sideline, Jackson's pass plays are longer than most quarterbacks', which puts pressure on defensive backs to stay with a wide receiver or tight end in coverage. Jackson's average time before a pass against the NFC is three seconds, the most all time by an AFC quarterback since Jackson's first season in 2018.

"It's backyard football," Weddle said. "Everything is so regimented at the NFL, and the ball comes out at this [average] time. Well, it goes out the window when you play these guys that can extend the play."

LAST CHRISTMAS, THE San Francisco 49ers had trouble getting Jackson to the ground unless they had extra help.

On Baltimore's second drive of the game, Jackson ran backward so quickly to avoid pressure that umpire Alex Moore lost his balance and fell to the ground. Jackson then tripped over Moore in the end zone and flipped the ball away, which resulted in intentional grounding and a safety.

Lamar Jackson was called for intentional grounding and a safety on this play 😮#BALvsSF pic.twitter.com/zJdeGfFURu — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2023

By the end of the Ravens' 33-19 win, the 49ers were the ones scratching their head over their game plan. When they watched Jackson's previous games, Jackson was sitting in the pocket and not looking to run. When the San Francisco pass rush collapsed around him, he flipped back into run mode by finding the open lanes to escape and throwing passes on the move.

"I think he adjusted how he played throughout the year on tape," 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said. "The way he could change the way he played was super impressive."

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has called Jackson a "two-play quarterback." When the original play call breaks down because of defensive pressure, Baltimore runs its scramble drill where Jackson moves around with some improvisation and looks to find a receiver downfield.

In that game against the 49ers, Jackson was 10-of-12 for 132 yards and a touchdown when pressured. That was the most completions and second-most passing yards when pressured in a game in his seven-year career.

"There's a calmness to him now," Martindale said. "When he scrambles, he still keeps his eyes down the field and makes some great throws. He's my favorite quarterback to watch."

IT WAS SHAPING up to be yet another win for Jackson in 2022, when the Ravens held a 20-17 lead at the Giants with three minutes left in the game. Then, Jackson suddenly stumbled at a time when he usually hits his stride.

On third-and-5, Jackson wasn't anticipating the shotgun snap, which sailed past him. After recovering the loose ball, he rolled out to his right to avoid pressure and threw a pass while on the run into double coverage. Jackson's interception set up the Giants' go-ahead touchdown.

Any hope of coming back vanished quickly, when Jackson was stripped from behind by edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux two plays after getting the ball back. It was an uncharacteristic two turnovers in 90 seconds for Jackson, whose perfect record against the NFC ended with a 24-20 loss to the Giants.

Martindale contends the Giants "got lucky." It was recently in Week 5 when he watched Jackson turn a fumbled snap into a jaw-dropping touchdown pass in Cincinnati.

"I think the biggest thing is your mindset going against him," Martindale said. "I was preparing [the Giants defenders] for 'Look, he's going to make plays. This guy is spectacular. Just go play the next down.'"

Jackson has since won 10 in a row against NFC opponents. He has completed 69.2% of his passes against the NFC, throwing 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

With Jackson having another MVP-like season, the Ravens (4-2) have won four in a row and have placed themselves back among the top Super Bowl contenders. Jackson remains one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks, ranking eighth in passing yards per game (254.83) and 14th in rushing yards per game (67.17) through Week 6.

Even those close to Jackson don't really know how to beat him, which makes it an even tougher task for others.

"I know [playing Jackson has] got to be very difficult," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "How you stop him? ... I think that's still trying to be figured out. So I couldn't give a valid answer, but I know there's a lot of frustration."