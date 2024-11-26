Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins heads to the locker room in the first half with an apparent knee injury. (0:16)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins sustained a knee injury in Monday's 30-23 loss to his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, and did not play in the second half.

Dobbins, who had 40 yards on six carries before being injured, left without speaking to reporters after the game. Coach Jim Harbaugh said he had no update on the running back's injury status.

"I don't have any update," Harbaugh said. "I know it's a knee."

Dobbins was injured about five minutes before halftime when he was wrenched backward by linebacker Malik Harrison and then gang-tackled by Baltimore on a play erased by a holding penalty against the Chargers.

Dobbins grabbed his knee after getting up, and he eventually went to the locker room. He was ruled out for the game in the second half.

Although backup Gus Edwards stepped in for Dobbins -- just as he did in Baltimore when they were teammates with the Ravens -- he managed only 11 yards on nine carries. The Chargers struggled to move the ball in Dobbins' absence, managing only two field goals on their next five drives before tacking on a late touchdown in the loss that ended their four-game winning streak.

"I thought we did a good job running the ball in the first half," Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said. "Obviously I'm hoping J.K. is OK."

Los Angeles finished with just 83 yards on the ground after entering the weekend with the NFL's 12th-ranked rushing offense.

The Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round in 2020, but he sat out most of two seasons because of injuries.

He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers during the offseason.

Dobbins entered the game third in the AFC in rushing with 726 yards and was averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He has been considered among the contenders for Comeback Player of the Year after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in last season's opener.

ESPN's Kris Rhim and The Associated Press contributed to this report.