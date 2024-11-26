Tyler Fulghum explains why he isn't going to bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs vs. the Raiders. (0:45)

A total of four touchdown passes were thrown during the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but the most important catch at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, came after the game.

Fans clamored around the railings of the stands to position themselves for a souvenir or high-five from Chiefs players exiting the field. But it quickly turned scary for one child, when he lost his footing and slipped over the edge of the elevated stands.

Thankfully, Kansas City defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was on the spot to make the play of the day.

Wharton made two tackles on the field against the Panthers. But the two-time Super Bowl champion defensive lineman showed the hands and instincts of a wide receiver as he lunged forward and caught the falling child, preventing him from hitting the turf.

"Honestly it was natural reaction," Wharton said on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday. "I kind of grabbed him right by the back of his back and kind of pushed him into the stands a little bit more."

Wharton's quick reaction helped the child avoid a head-first drop. He said in his interview with McAfee that he's looking to invite the young fan to a Chiefs game.