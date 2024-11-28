Stephen A. Smith sounds off on the Giants for their mishandling of the Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones contract situations. (1:57)

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is listed as inactive for Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys due to his forearm injury, and Drew Lock is expected to start in his place.

DeVito did not travel with the team to Dallas on Wednesday as he was undergoing further evaluation, the Giants said. The team, however, said it expected him to travel to Dallas later Wednesday.

DeVito took several big hits in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was making his first start of the season after the Giants released former starter Daniel Jones late last week.

The Giants now turn to Lock after bypassing him following the benching of Jones for DeVito. Lock spent the first 10 weeks of the season as the backup, with DeVito as the third string/emergency quarterback.

Lock has a short week and no real practices to get ready for the matchup of NFC East rivals. He also will be playing behind an offensive line without its starting tackles. Andrew Thomas (foot) is on injured reserve, and Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) was ruled out Wednesday.