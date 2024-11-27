Jeff Saturday and Domonique Foxworth break down the impact of the Giants' decision to part ways with quarterback Daniel Jones. (2:26)

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is a long shot to play Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys because of a forearm injury, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

Drew Lock is in line to make his first start this season for the Giants. Tim Boyle would be his backup.

DeVito is officially listed as questionable and was listed as not participating in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

He did not travel with the team to Dallas on Wednesday as he was undergoing further evaluation, the Giants said. The team, however, said it expected him to travel to Dallas later Wednesday.

DeVito took several big hits in Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was making his first start of the season after the Giants released former starter Daniel Jones late last week.

Coach Brian Daboll had said Wednesday that DeVito was not 100 percent to play because of his injury. The Giants (2-9) are also operating on a short week with just four days between games.

DeVito had said after Tuesday's walk-through, in which he was a limited participant, that he still wasn't sure whether he could throw at full velocity yet. His body was still feeling the effects from four sacks and nine quarterback hits Sunday.

"I think if it was a regular week, Tuesday is usually when things settle in to your body. When you get hit on Sundays, usually Monday is a little sore; Tuesday's usually the worst day," DeVito said. "So having an extra, whatever it is, four or five days after that usually help."

DeVito was surprisingly named the Giants' starting quarterback on Nov. 18 in place of Jones after spending the first 10 games of the season as the third-stringer. He went 21-of-31 passing for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions against the Bucs.

But the second-year undrafted free agent took some big hits in the contest. He left the game on the final drive before returning one play later. DeVito then took another big hit before time expired.

The Giants now turn to Lock after bypassing him following the benching of Jones for DeVito. Lock spent the first 10 weeks of the season as the backup, with DeVito as the third string/emergency quarterback.

But Daboll went into the bye week and chose DeVito as the starter. Lock was admittedly "upset" and "disappointed" by the decision. He vowed not to show it and instead fully supported DeVito.

Now, he's about to make his first start for the Giants, who signed him to a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed this offseason. Lock even took some first-team reps during Tuesday's walk-through, which is unusual for a backup quarterback under Daboll.

Lock has a short week and no real practices to get ready for the Thanksgiving NFC East matchup. He also will be playing behind an offensive line without its starting tackles. Andrew Thomas (foot) is on injured reserve, and Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) was ruled out Wednesday.

"Just typical of the job. Always got to be ready, no matter what the week, no matter what the situation is, just playing like you're going to go in there and play." Lock said after Tuesday's walk-through. "My mindset didn't change this week, and we'll see how the rest of the week shakes out."