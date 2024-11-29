Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Quarterback Daniel Jones arrived in Minnesota amid external anticipation that he is part of a long-term process to assemble the Vikings' 2025 depth chart at the position.

Jones, however, wasn't looking that deep into the future Friday on his first day with the team.

"I think you're always looking to grow and improve," he said, "and to work on your craft. See where you can get better and pick up certain things. So yeah, I'm looking forward to that, but more so just to help out, to be part of a good quarterback room, part of a good offense and see where I can help."

Jones started 69 games over six seasons for the New York Giants, including 10 this season, but he sought and received his release last week after the team demoted him and made clear he was unlikely to play for the Giants again because of an injury guarantee in his contract.

He received interest from multiple teams after clearing waivers, but he chose the Vikings even though starter Sam Darnold is having a career year and rookie J.J. McCarthy is presumed to be the 2025 starter, assuming he recovers fully from a torn meniscus in his right knee that cost him the entire season.

Jones signed a one-year contract and will begin his new job as a member of the Vikings' practice squad, where he admitted he will need to spend time learning an offense he has never played in.

"It's about putting in the time to learn it, to study it," he said. "I'm catching up and these guys are game-planning and focusing on winning, so you don't want to slow anything down with that. It's on me to catch up, to take the time outside of meetings, outside of practice to learn it, and that's what I'll do."

The Vikings do not appear eager to replace backup Nick Mullens this season, and coach Kevin O'Connell praised No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien's work with the scout team earlier this week. It would take a unique series of events to force Jones onto the field anytime soon, pushing the focus toward potentially pairing him with McCarthy next season if Darnold moves on as a pending free agent.

Like Darnold, Mullens and Rypien are on expiring contracts. O'Connell said he will spend some individual time with Jones on a weekly basis, as he does with McCarthy. But most of Jones' time will be spent with quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.

"You're really doing two things at once," O'Connell said. "You're building a longer-term foundation, but at the same time keeping a mindset on if Daniel is called upon to play, we want to make sure we're not wasting time on the present and we make sure he's ready to step in if need be."