Stephen A. Smith explains why he is reluctant to name Lamar Jackson, not Saquon Barkley, the MVP favorite thus far in the season. (2:23)

Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens coaching staff will join the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative on Sunday by honoring one of their own.

Ravens coaches will wear shoes featuring an image of Joe D'Alessandris, their longtime offensive line coach who died of a heart attack on Aug. 25. The shoe will also sport his nickname, "Coach Joe D."

When he saw the shoes for the first time, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said: "Look at that smile. It's a thing of beauty. I'm going to wear it with pride."

"Coach Joe D, look at that smile, a thing of beauty. Deserving of this honor, we'll be proud to wear it. " 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/3Kd9LqQRS4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2024

D'Alessandris, who coached Baltimore's offensive line for the past seven seasons, died at age 70. He had been hospitalized by an infection stemming from a heart valve repair operation and died 11 days before the Ravens' season opener.

He was known for his old-school work ethic and toughness. During his time with Baltimore, D'Alessandris mentored five Pro Bowl offensive linemen in Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Tyler Linderbaum and Kevin Zeitler.

The Ravens have worn a decal on their helmet with "Joe D" on it throughout this season.

On Sunday, the coaching staff will remember him with the customized shoes.

"He's deserving of this honor," Harbaugh said. "We're proud to wear it."