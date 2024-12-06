Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions got touchdowns from their running back duo, nicknamed "Sonic and Knuckles," in the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

On the opening drive, the Lions' offense wasted little time putting points on the board as running back David Montgomery -- aka "Knuckles" -- marched into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown.

Montgomery helped Detroit take a 7-0 lead as he sprinted around the right end.

The score capped off a 70-yard, 11-play drive that took 5:19. It was Montgomery's 12th rushing touchdown of the season, becoming the third player in franchise history to rush for 12 or more touchdowns in consecutive seasons, joining Barry Sanders (1989-91) and Billy Sims (1980-81).

Then, ahead of halftime, Lions head coach Dan Campbell took a fourth-down risk, and it paid off.

On fourth and goal, with 14 seconds remaining in the first half, the Lions decided to go for it as quarterback Jared Goff spotted running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- aka "Sonic" -- for a short pass up the middle to give the Lions a 17-7 edge.

Prior to that, both Goff and Montgomery were stuffed at the goal line as they tried to get up the middle.