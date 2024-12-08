Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Buffalo Bills quickly responded from giving up a touchdown on a blocked punt, scoring on a 41-yard touchdown on a short pass from quarterback Josh Allen to running back Ty Johnson.

The score was Allen's 250th career touchdown pass and the longest play of Johnson's six-year career.

Johnson's scoring play came on the fourth play of the drive after the Bills went down 17-7 on the blocked punt. On first-and-10 from the Rams' 41-yard line, Allen faced immediate pressure after the ball was snapped. He faked to the right to wide receiver Khalil Shakir before looking to the left and passing the ball to the nearby Johnson, who was a little more than five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

With help from blocks from center Connor McGovern, left guard David Edwards and wide receiver Mack Hollins, Johnson got around defenders to run up the sideline and into the end zone to make it a 17-14 game.

While the Bills' struggles on defense continued in the second half, the offense kept the team in the game thanks to a 51-yard touchdown pass from Allen to wide receiver Khalil Shakir in the third quarter. The score came as the Bills got out of first-and-30 situation that came from penalties.

Shakir managed to break tackles as he darted his way to the end zone to make it a 31-21 game. He now has a career-high three touchdowns this season.

The score marked Allen's 23rd game with two or more passing touchdowns and one or more rushing touchdowns, which established a new NFL record (Cam Newton: 22).