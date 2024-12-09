KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was inactive for Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McConkey, listed with a knee and shoulder injury on the team's injury report, injured his right knee in the third quarter of the Chargers 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. McConkey's knee twisted awkwardly as two Atlanta defenders pulled him down. It was his final catch of one of the best games of his career, where he finished with nine receptions for 117 yards.

McConkey was limited in practice this week, wearing sweatpants and didn't participate in individual drills.

Losing McConkey was incredibly significant, as the Chargers have struggled to have much going offensively without him in recent weeks. In the win over the Falcons, McConkey had 78% of the Chargers 147 receiving yards, which heading into Sunday, was the third-highest percentage of a team's receiving yards in a game this season.

McConkey entered Sunday's game leading the Chargers in yards (815), receptions (58), and yards after catch (268). McConkey's 80 targets are 27 more than the next closest receiver. The Chargers are already without running back J.K. Dobbins, the team's leading rusher, was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Falcons game.