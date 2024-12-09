Justin Herbert walks off the field with Chargers medical staff after taking a big hit from Nick Bolton. (0:26)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a left leg contusion in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert said he didn't expect the injury to affect him moving forward.

Late in the second quarter, Herbert leaped to make a throw downfield and was hit midair by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton's elbow smashed into Herbert's left lower thigh, and Herbert lay on the ground in agony for moments with trainers before eventually limping to the sideline. Herbert missed the Chargers' next play but returned and finished the game without any apparent restrictions.

Herbert said he expects to be fine moving forward but walked with a limp postgame.

"I should be OK," he said, then continued: "Took a shot there and was in some pain, but felt good to go and went back in."

"Tough as they come, warrior," Harbaugh said of Herbert.

Herbert finished 21-of-30 with 213 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He is now 2-8 against the Chiefs in his career, and the Chargers (8-5) have lost seven straight games against Kansas City. They will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.

"It's always a tough game," Herbert said. "It didn't go our way in the end, but I've got a lot of appreciation for those guys for sticking and fighting and doing everything we can all four quarters."